Nation's eyes on Van Drew, Kennedy race

For the first time in decades, the race for the House of Representatives in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District is one of the nation’s hottest and most closely watched.

Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, 67, is facing Democratic challenger Amy Kennedy, 41, of Brigantine.Kennedy is a former Northfield school teacher and mother of five who is married to Patrick J. Kennedy, the former Rhode Island congressman who is the son of the late Sen. Ted Kennedy. She has never been elected to any office.

Van Drew has held just about every office in New Jersey government, from township committeeman to freeholder, assemblyman and state senator.

Recent polls show Kennedy ahead by four to six percentage points, but Van Drew questions their accuracy, saying they oversampled Democrats and left-leaning independents.

Political experts say a House member is most vulnerable to being voted out after their freshman term.

Van Drew has been in the national eye since being elected as a moderate Democrat in 2018, and on his first day in office made it clear he would not be in lockstep with his party. He made national news for voting “no” for Nancy Pelosi to be speaker of the House of Representatives.