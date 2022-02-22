Nationally televised professional cornhole tournament coming to Showboat next month

ATLANTIC CITY — Professional sports will return to the resort when the American Cornhole League comes to Showboat Atlantic City for a nationally televised tournament March 18-20.
The 2022 ACL Cornhole Mania is the second of four national tournaments of the year for professional cornholers. Players will be competing for $65,000 in payouts.
The free event, like other ACL tournaments, will be broadcasted on ESPN.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
