 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nationally televised professional cornhole tournament coming to Showboat next month

  • 0
Showboat Hotel Atlantic City

Developer Bart Blatstein has borrowed more than $22 million against one of the buildings in his Showboat hotel complex in Atlantic City, as he awaits a hoped-for bigger cash infusion from the sale of tax-exempt bonds to build a waterpark at the site.

 Press archives

ATLANTIC CITY — Professional sports will return to the resort when the American Cornhole League comes to Showboat Atlantic City for a nationally televised tournament March 18-20.

The 2022 ACL Cornhole Mania is the second of four national tournaments of the year for professional cornholers. Players will be competing for $65,000 in payouts.

The free event, like other ACL tournaments, will be broadcasted on ESPN.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Pro-choice activists celebrate Colombia court decision to decriminalize abortion

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News