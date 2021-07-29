National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Ocean County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A home on Arnold Avenue in Long Beach Township had siding from an unknown fence in the yard, along with broken windows and fences knocked down. At another home, a boat and its trailer were flipped upside down in a driveway. Other reports of damaged homes came in as well.

Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said at least eight homes suffered major damage. There was also a significant amount of tree damage in Barnegat and in the area of Wells Mills County Park.

Emergency crews worked through the night to render aid to the area.

By Friday morning, most of High Bar Harbor's power had been restored with the exception of about 15 houses that sustained extensive damage.

Forecasters issued 12 tornado warnings for New Jersey on Thursday.

New Jersey has seen three small tornados in July, the weather service determined. There were two twisters in Little Egg Harbor Township in Ocean County and Woodbine in Cape May County as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the coast, and a tornado struck a portion of Burlington County on July 17.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down Thursday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

