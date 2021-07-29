National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Ocean County

Two tornadoes ripped through Ocean County on Thursday night, damaging at least 35 homes in Barnegat Township, Long Beach Island, Cedar Bridge and Waretown, the National Weather Service confirmed Friday.
Multiple homes were reported with minor injuries, and more were temporarily displaced as a result of the storms that generated gusts of 100-105 miles per hour.
Long Beach Township police began receiving 911 calls for medical assistance in High Bar Harbor about 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
Five utility poles were damaged in the storm, and several roofs were blown off houses.
Three residents were treated on the scene for lacerations, police said. Others were evacuated and taken to the Barnegat Light firehouse for shelter.
Survey teams examined damage left behind as the storms Thursday crossed the Delaware River and moved across the state to the Jersey Shore. Multiple storm surveys are continuing Friday.
Strong winds downed trees and power lines near Trenton and Hopewell in Mercer County. There also were reports of wind, rain and hail damage in Lakehurst and Barnegat Township in Ocean County and in Willingboro and Mount Holly in Burlington County.
An EF-0 tornado, packing winds of 65 mph, briefly touched down in Essex County, the National Weather Service in New York City said. It severely damaged a home and uprooted trees in Verona, forecasters said.
A home on Arnold Avenue in Long Beach Township had siding from an unknown fence in the yard, along with broken windows and fences knocked down. At another home, a boat and its trailer were flipped upside down in a driveway. Other reports of damaged homes came in as well.
Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said at least eight homes suffered major damage. There was also a significant amount of tree damage in Barnegat and in the area of Wells Mills County Park.
Emergency crews worked through the night to render aid to the area.
By Friday morning, most of High Bar Harbor's power had been restored with the exception of about 15 houses that sustained extensive damage.
Forecasters issued 12 tornado warnings for New Jersey on Thursday.
New Jersey has seen three small tornados in July, the weather service determined. There were two twisters in Little Egg Harbor Township in Ocean County and Woodbine in Cape May County as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the coast, and a tornado struck a portion of Burlington County on July 17.
The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down Thursday in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.