National Night Out returns for 2021

Last year, with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, local communities canceled events.

About 7,000 events took place around the country in 2020, many done virtually or as drive-by celebrations. This year will see more than double that number around the country, according to the National Association of Town Watch.

Some towns in this area have not started up again. Somers Point, Northfield and Egg Harbor Township had National Night Out events in previous years but will not gather this year.

“Due to COVID restrictions and circumstances beyond our control, EHT will be kicking it ‘Old School’ for National Night Out this year,” police in Egg Harbor Township posted to Facebook in the spring. “Instead of one extremely large gathering, we are encouraging members of the community to set aside Tuesday, Aug. 3 to gather with friends and neighbors in their community.”

Those hosting a small gathering can contact the police department and an officer will stop by, according to the post.

Lower Township, which has in the past held a large-scale Night Out event, has opted this year to delay the event until Oct. 5, with plans to hold it at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal from 5 to 8 p.m.