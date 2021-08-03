National Night Out returns for 2021

A summer tradition returns to local communities on Tuesday, as many towns plan to host National Night Out after skipping 2020.
“We’ll see you there,” reads a statement on the Facebook page of the Atlantic City Police Department. As in other towns around the region and across the country, Atlantic City officers plan to team up with other emergency responders for an evening of fun and building connections with the community.
For many departments, kids are the focus.
“It lets them interact with the police department on a friendly basis,” said Cape May Police Chief Dekon Fashaw. Young people meet officers, firefighters and other emergency responders in a friendly situation, sharing a slice of pizza or even dropping an officer into a dunk tank.
“Maybe they could say, ‘Hey, these guys aren’t so bad.’ The young is where you need to start,” Fashaw said.
Even though youth are the focus, he added, the organizers make sure the adults can enjoy themselves as well.
“This event is for the kids, but the kids can’t go places without the family,” Fashaw said.
Almost 200 New Jersey communities are set to participate in National Night Out this year, according to the national organization. The event began 38 years ago as an anti-crime initiative, and since then has spread to thousands of communities with millions of participants.
Last year, with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, local communities canceled events.
About 7,000 events took place around the country in 2020, many done virtually or as drive-by celebrations. This year will see more than double that number around the country, according to the National Association of Town Watch.
Some towns in this area have not started up again. Somers Point, Northfield and Egg Harbor Township had National Night Out events in previous years but will not gather this year.
“Due to COVID restrictions and circumstances beyond our control, EHT will be kicking it ‘Old School’ for National Night Out this year,” police in Egg Harbor Township posted to Facebook in the spring. “Instead of one extremely large gathering, we are encouraging members of the community to set aside Tuesday, Aug. 3 to gather with friends and neighbors in their community.”
Those hosting a small gathering can contact the police department and an officer will stop by, according to the post.
Lower Township, which has in the past held a large-scale Night Out event, has opted this year to delay the event until Oct. 5, with plans to hold it at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal from 5 to 8 p.m.
Fashaw said Cape May Police put a great deal of thought into whether or not to go ahead this year, especially as the delta variant of the coronavirus becomes more widespread.
“I was almost going to cancel last week,” he said. “It’s outdoors. We’d ask that everyone be mindful.”
Those who prefer to wear a mask are encouraged to do so, he said.
Different communities face different levels of risk, said Katherine Custer, the spokesperson for Sea Isle City, where a large event is set for Excursion Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We always want people to exercise caution when they attend any events,” she said. Community outreach is important to Police Chief Tom McQuillen, she said, as a means of building bonds between residents, visitors and officers. Plans also call for an outdoor children’s movie after the event.
In Avalon, business administrator Scott Wahl said the event will follow the latest guidelines. With a low transmission rate in Cape May County and a high percentage of vaccinated residents, he said the borough does not expect any issues.
Some towns have other reasons to delay. Hammonton plans to host National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Hammonton High School with a rain date of Aug. 7. Community officials said it was difficult to schedule activities on Tuesday because so many other communities had plans the same night.
Plans include a cornhole tournament between the police and fire departments and fireworks to close out the evening.
Some events charge for food, but in most cases, it’s all included, and admission is free for all events. Participating towns have activities for children, music and more. For instance, Sea Isle City plans giveaways, displays from community groups and a chance to take photos with officers, lifeguards, the K-9 unit from the sheriff’s department and SWAT officers.
“Nothing costs you money. It’s all free,” said Fashaw about the Cape May event. He and officials in other communities say local businesses have helped generously, donating food, covering the costs of the inflatable bounce houses or helped in multiple other ways.
Often, municipalities, the police union or other community organizations kick in to help cover the costs.
For years, Cape May held the event at the Elementary School on Lafayette Street. It may move back there eventually, but work on the park on Lafayette Street has meant a move to the beachfront, with the event to run 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the beach at Convention Hall.
In Middle Township, the event is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Davies Sports Complex on Goshen Road. Participants will get a close-up look at fire, rescue and police vehicles.
In The Wildwoods, National Night Out is set from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fox Park between Burk and Montgomery avenues.
Avalon’s is set 6 to 8 p.m. next to Surfside Park at 30th Street.
“National Night Out is an important event for us to connect with the residents and visitors in our community”, said Avalon Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher. “We will present plenty of fun and engaging activities for children and their parents while also stressing that public safety remains our number one priority every summer in the borough.”
Bike safety, music, free food and more are planned. Later, “Jaws” will be screened on an inflatable screen on the beach.
In Vineland, the event starts at 5 p.m. at 2880 Chestnut Ave. Everything is free, including the food.
Millville’s event is at 2 N. Sharp St. starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic City Police Foundation, Atlantic City Fire Department, Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Emergency Management, and Atlantic City SWAT plan to participate at Pete Palitto Field, Fairmont and Sovereign avenues, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In Buena Vista Township it runs 6 to 8 p.m., with fire trucks, state police vehicles, and EMS available to see and touch at 890 Harding Highway.
In Stafford Township, the event starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Manahawkin Lake Park.
Some communities seem to compete over which can present the best event and gather the most people. Fashaw said the departments work together, and said he would not describe it as a rivalry.
“We all try to do our best,” he said. “I’m not going to say we don’t try to outdo one another.”
