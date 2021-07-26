 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Night Out events return in 2021
0 comments

National Night Out events return in 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
NITE OUT

Anthony Glaze Jr., 5, of Pleasantville high-fives Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle during National Night Out block party at New Hope Commons Park in Pleasantville, NJ., Tuesday August 4 2015 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographe

National Night Out events return to the region on Aug. 3 after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

ATLANTIC CITY: 5 to 8 p.m.; The Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic City Police Foundation, Atlantic City Fire Department, Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Emergency Management, and Atlantic City SWAT; free hamburgers and hot dogs; K9 demonstration; free soda and bottled water; SWAT Truck; raffles for bicycles and helmets; music; Pete Palitto Field, Fairmont & Sovereign Aves. Call Atlantic City Police Community Relations Unit at 609-347-6836.

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 6 to 8 p.m.; fire trucks, state police vehicles, and EMS available to see and touch; talk to first responders; food for sale, free popcorn; 890 Harding Highway, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP: 5 to 8 p.m.; police and K9 demonstrations, annual card boat regatta; bmx bicycle demo; food trucks; inflatables; face painting; entertainment by The Josh Werner Band; Manahawkin Lake Park. Community-related vendor/organization that would like to set up a table and/or sponsor event, contact Jen Mcbrien at jmcbrien@staffordnj.gov or 609-597-1000 ext. 8573.

Send National Night Out event listings to newstips@pressofac.com.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayor: All NYC workers must get jab or weekly test

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News