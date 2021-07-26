National Night Out events return in 2021

National Night Out events return to the region on Aug. 3 after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ATLANTIC CITY: 5 to 8 p.m.; The Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic City Police Foundation, Atlantic City Fire Department, Atlantic City Beach Patrol, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Emergency Management, and Atlantic City SWAT; free hamburgers and hot dogs; K9 demonstration; free soda and bottled water; SWAT Truck; raffles for bicycles and helmets; music; Pete Palitto Field, Fairmont & Sovereign Aves. Call Atlantic City Police Community Relations Unit at 609-347-6836.
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP: 6 to 8 p.m.; fire trucks, state police vehicles, and EMS available to see and touch; talk to first responders; food for sale, free popcorn; 890 Harding Highway, 890 Harding Highway, Buena. 856-697-2100 or BuenaVistaNJ.com.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP: 5 to 8 p.m.; police and K9 demonstrations, annual card boat regatta; bmx bicycle demo; food trucks; inflatables; face painting; entertainment by The Josh Werner Band; Manahawkin Lake Park. Community-related vendor/organization that would like to set up a table and/or sponsor event, contact Jen Mcbrien at jmcbrien@staffordnj.gov or 609-597-1000 ext. 8573.
Send National Night Out event listings to newstips@pressofac.com.
GALLERY: Best of National Night Out in South Jersey
National Night Out
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
