National NAACP to outline plans for July convention in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Leaders of the national NAACP civil rights organization will provide a glimpse of the group's 113th national convention, to be held here this summer, during a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event will be held at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall Atrium, the NAACP said in a Wednesday press release.

The national convention, with a theme of #ThisIsPower, will be held in Atlantic City July 14 to July 21.

The national NAACP was founded Feb. 12, 1909, in New York City. This year will mark the second time the resort has hosted the organization's convention. The last time was in 1955, and the need to desegregate schools dominated speeches, according to Press of Atlantic City reports.

Attending were then-Vice President Richard Nixon and Thurgood Marshall, who would later become the first African American Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. Marshall then was special counsel to the NAACP.

This year's convention will bring people together to work on solutions for issues including voting and reproductive rights, student debt, and police reform. It will also determine the NAACP’s policy agenda priorities for 2022-23, the group said.

The convention will be held in the Atlantic City Convention Center and there will be events around the city and at the Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield, according to organizers.

“For the first time in two years, we are thrilled to be able to stand alongside our leaders and celebrate our 113th National Convention in person once again," said Derrick Johnson, NAACP’s National President and CEO, in a press release Wednesday.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last two national NAACP conventions were held virtually.

"As we look back on a year of great progress for the Black community, we must recognize and plan for the work ahead,” Johnson said. “Despite enormous wins for representation, our civil rights remain under attack. This year’s convention will convene some of our brightest minds to cement a path forward.”

Hosting will be Atlantic City Convention & Group Sales President and CEO, Larry Sieg.

Speakers are:

_ NAACP National President and CEO, Derrick Johnson

_ Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors Leon Russell

_ NAACP NJ State Conference President Richard Smith

_ NAACP Atlantic City Branch President Kaleem Shabazz

