WILDWOOD — Spectators leaned over the Boardwalk railing and families set up camp on the Wildwood Avenue beach Tuesday morning, their attention drawn to pairs of children shooting marbles across 10 rings set up in the sand.

Parents decked out in team shirts cheered them on from the sidelines while others awaited their turn to play, bouncing out of their chairs as they were assigned ring numbers for their next games.

Generations of families from across the country traveled to Wildwood this week for the 100th annual National Marbles Tournament. Over the course of four days, 45 children ages 7 to 15 will play a total of 1,100 games, according to tournament President Dan LaGamba. The players, referred to as "mibsters," came from as far as Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Maryland to compete in the longest-running children's tournament in the country, according to its website.

The tournament has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships to winners since its founding in 1922, officials have said.

LaGamba, who has been working with the tournament for 30 years, recognized the significance of the 100th anniversary.

"People have been here forever, and they have continued the tradition," said LaGamba. "It's the atmosphere. It's like being at a family reunion every year," he said.

Coaches and parents watching their children compete reflected on the lasting legacy of the game and its ability to bring people of all ages together.

"It's kind of a lost art that we try to keep alive," said Shannon Georgevich, coach of the St. Mary's County, Maryland, marbles team.

Georgevich, originally from Pittsburgh, won the National Marbles Tournament in 1988. She started a local program in St. Mary's County to "bring the joy of marbles" to kids in her area and now coaches 25 children, including her 12-year-old son Matthew Stockwell, who was vying for the national championship.

Marie Thomas, a coach and grandparent from Philadelphia, said the game "connects the generations." Thomas said all four of her children got "hooked on marbles" after joining a local club in Philadelphia. Two of her daughters now coach their own marbles teams, and one of them was the national champion in 1997, said Thomas. Her 13-year-old grandson Isaiah Garcia is competing with the Philadelphia team.

Children also cheered on the competitors from the sidelines, including the 2022 national girls champion, 16-year-old Jessica Johnson.

Johnson said she moved to Wildwood from Florida in 2017 and learned the game of marbles through an after-school program. She ended up practicing five days a week for three years, she said.

"It was unbelievable. I still haven't processed it," Johnson said about winning the championship last year.

Johnson's coach, Betty Harsaw, said their goal is to "keep it going." Harsaw, who coaches both the Cape May County and Wildwood teams, played in the tournament in 1968 and has been coaching for 11 years.

"The kids are getting such a good experience out of this," Harsaw said. "They just really like to play marbles, and it's kind of an art. There's technique that has to develop," she said.

Harsaw rotated between rings to watch each of her eight players compete, including 12-year-old Rasheem Jones.

"My favorite part is meeting new people and playing against people from across the states," Jones said.

Board member Matt Corley, who has been involved in the marbles tournament since he started as a coach in 1985, helps organize and host the event each year.

"My favorite part is the kids. That's why I still do it," Corley said.

The tournament has been held in Wildwood since 1960, according to Ben Rose, public relations director for the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority. Rose said the tournament brings more than 100 people into the beach town each year to stay in its hotels, eat in its restaurants and visit its attractions during the week.

"There is an added benefit in that the tournament is also an image event and a real slice of Americana that fits so well with the Wildwoods' nostalgic theme and image," Rose said.

The remaining preliminary games were canceled Wednesday due to weather and will be played Thursday, followed by the semifinals and finals. The top eight boys and top eight girls will move on to the semifinals following preliminary play, and the two champions will be crowned Thursday afternoon.

GALLERY: National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood