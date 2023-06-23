WILDWOOD — Isaiah Garcia, 13, of Philadelphia, and Jessica Thompson, 14, of Middletown Valley, Maryland, were crowned the 2023 national champions of the National Marbles Tournament on Thursday night.
"I think I have a good chance of winning," Garcia said Thursday afternoon after the boys' preliminary games.
The
tournament started on the beach but was moved inside the Wildwoods Convention Center for the remaining preliminary games, semifinals and finals Thursday after Wednesday's games were postponed due to weather.
Garcia had been practicing for the tournament since January and was not worried about the switch to indoor play, he said.
He said the best part of the tournament was "seeing everyone come back this year and seeing all of my friends."
Garcia competed against Harley Twigg, 14, of Cumberland, Maryland, in the boys' division championship. Thompson competed against Katelyn Gaumer, 12, of Cumberland, in the girls' division championship.
Players competed in makeshift rings inside the Convention Center instead of in concrete rings on the beach at Ringer Stadium, where the tournament is played each year.
GALLERY: National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood
Brodi Dogan, 12, from Livingston, Tennessee, and Ki Scott, 8, from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania compete in the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Brodi Dogan, 12, from Livingston, Tennessee, shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Brodi Dogan, 12, from Livingston, Tennessee, shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Callie Arney, 10, from Livingston, Tennessee shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Callie Arney, 10, from Livingston, Tennessee, shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Janice Maldonado, 11, from Wildwood shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Jessica Johnson, 16, from Wildwood, plays with the competitors after the tournament games finish during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday. Johnson won the National Marbles Tournament in 2022.
Coaches, parents and alumni play marbles in an informal alumni tournament at the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Coaches, parents and alumni play marbles in an informal alumni tournament at the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
A player shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Jessica Johnson, 16, from Wildwood cheers on the competitors at the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday. Johnson won the National Marbles Tournament in 2022.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Dan LaGamba, president of the National Marbles Tournament, watches the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Keeleigh Knight, 10, from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Shannon Georgevich (left) from St. Mary's County, Maryland, watches the National Marbles Tournament from the sideline with player Erin Johnson, 11.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Players set up their marbles during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Wednesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Isaiah Garcia, 13, of Philadelphia, won the boys' championship at the National Marbles Tournament on Thursday. His grandmother Marie Thomas coaches the Philadelphia team.
Emma Desiderio, for The Press
Players set up their marbles before playing at the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Players await their turn to play in the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday. 45 children ages 7-15 will participate in over 1100 games over the course of the week.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Rasheem Jones, 12, from Wildwood smiles after he shoots a marble in the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Betty Harshaw, coach of the Cape May County and Wildwood marbles teams, watches her team compete in the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Jose Morales, 12, from Wildwood smiles after competing in the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Rasheem Jones, 12, from Wildwood shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Wednesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Erin Johnson, 11, from St. Mary's County, Maryland, shoots a marble in the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Keeleigh Knight, 10, from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania shoots a marble in the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Janice Maldonado, 11, from Wildwood shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
Janice Maldonado, 11, from Wildwood shoots a marble during the National Marbles Tournament in Wildwood on Tuesday.
Emma Desiderio for The Press
