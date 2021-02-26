 Skip to main content
National leader of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club arrested in New Jersey on gun charges
National leader of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club arrested in New Jersey on gun charges

Pagans in Wildwood

Members of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Club visit Wildwood on Friday, despite the cancellation of the Roar to the Shore motorcycle event.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

The national leader of the Pagans Outlaw Motorcycle Club, a group state officials say is expanding in membership and criminality, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after being stopped in Mercer County on Feb. 20. 

Keith Richter, aka “Conan,” 62, of Bay Shore, New York, is charged by criminal complaint with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Richter is the national president of the Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, an outlaw motorcycle gang known by law enforcement to engage in illegal activity, including narcotics trafficking, weapons trafficking, and violent crimes, according to U.S. Attorney's Office New Jersey District. 

On Feb. 20, the Pagans hosted a party in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. While Richter was traveling home from the party late at night, he was stopped by law enforcement officers in Mercer County. Officers recovered a loaded Ruger P345 .45-caliber handgun from the vehicle.

Richter was previously convicted of felony offenses, including conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and attempted assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, for which he served 16 years in prison.

The Pagans are generally a fixture at Roar to the Shore in Wildwood, as it’s a “mandatory run” for club members in the state. Despite the event being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the group still came to the resort.

