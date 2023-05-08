LeBron James, the Clooneys, and the Kardashians are all fans of pickleball. But what is it and why is it so popular?
ATLANTIC CITY — The USA Pickleball Indoor National Championships is coming to the resort.
The tournament will be held Sept. 19-23 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, officials from USA Pickleball, the Atlantic City Sports Commission and Visit AC said Monday.
The five-day tournament will feature singles, doubles and mixed doubles play in both skill and age brackets. Gold medalists from each division will receive an invitation to next year's event, officials said.
“We’re thrilled to bring the USA Pickleball Indoor National Championships to Atlantic City this fall, a coastal destination city that will serve as an incredible host for our players,” said Justin Maloof, USA Pickleball CEO. “I look forward to welcoming players and fans to this tournament, which stands out on the calendar and schedule. We’re excited to see who in Atlantic City is able to punch their Golden Ticket to next year’s Nationals.”
The 2021 and 2022 USA Pickleball Indoor National Championships took place at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama. The 2022 edition hosted 704 participants in total, according to USA Pickleball.
Registration is open and can be completed at
pickleballbrackets.com.
GALLERY: A look at the Atlantic City Pickleball Open
A scene from the Atlantic City Pickleball Open at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Martyna Dudek, from Poland, returns a volley.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Atlantic City Pickleball Open at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Professional Pickleballer Arielle Butler on the main court.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City resident Jay Bhavsar, 29, focuses on his shot.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Atlantic City Pickleball Open at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Pennsylvania resident Trang Nguyen.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Atlantic City Pickleball Open at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Brigantine resident and volunteer Eileen Macready.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Atlantic City Pickleball Open at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.Michel Briere and Helene Doucet from Naples Fl.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Lori and Kevin Larkin, from Sea Isle City, before Lori's match Wednesday at the Atlantic City Pickleball Open. "I'm having the greatest time," Lori said.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Atlantic City Pickleball Open at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Professional Pickleballer Ava Ignatowitch on the main court during her match with Arielle Butler.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Brigantine resident Eileen Macready tries out a vendor's training device.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Trang Nguyen, of Pennsylvania, returns a shot on the third day of the Atlantic City Pickleball Open at the Convention Center on Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
A scene from the Atlantic City Pickleball Open at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Pennsylvania resident Trang Nguyen.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
