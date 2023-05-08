ATLANTIC CITY — The USA Pickleball Indoor National Championships is coming to the resort.

The tournament will be held Sept. 19-23 at the Atlantic City Convention Center, officials from USA Pickleball, the Atlantic City Sports Commission and Visit AC said Monday.

The five-day tournament will feature singles, doubles and mixed doubles play in both skill and age brackets. Gold medalists from each division will receive an invitation to next year's event, officials said.

“We’re thrilled to bring the USA Pickleball Indoor National Championships to Atlantic City this fall, a coastal destination city that will serve as an incredible host for our players,” said Justin Maloof, USA Pickleball CEO. “I look forward to welcoming players and fans to this tournament, which stands out on the calendar and schedule. We’re excited to see who in Atlantic City is able to punch their Golden Ticket to next year’s Nationals.”

The 2021 and 2022 USA Pickleball Indoor National Championships took place at the Finley Center in Hoover, Alabama. The 2022 edition hosted 704 participants in total, according to USA Pickleball.

Registration is open and can be completed at pickleballbrackets.com.

GALLERY: A look at the Atlantic City Pickleball Open