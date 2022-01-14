National Guard steps up for Meadowview staff sidelined by COVID-19

Despite the stressful situation, the workers and troops are still pulling through, smiling behind their masks while wheeling their residents around the home and delivering them food.

The state Health Department’s Office of Long-Term Care Resiliency coordinates with the facilities on their staffing situation. If necessary, the troops may stay longer.

The National Guard members are tasked with standing in place of the usual caregivers, whose daily tasks include bathing, performing physical therapy, preparing meals and helping them get around. They’re assigned to each location based on COVID-19 trends in the state’s facilities. If too many staff are out sick, they may be called to help.

Besides personal care, moral support is, of course, a plus.

Many, like Linda Williams, who is originally from Millville, love having the Guard care for her and her friends, some of whom she hasn’t seen since the outbreak forced Meadowview to suspend resident gatherings.

Williams hasn’t been without caregivers since the National Guard arrived, she said.

“Whenever we need them, they’re there Johnny on the spot,” Williams said.