National Guard stay at Northfield nursing home extended
National Guard stay at Northfield nursing home extended

National Guard members are currently backing up staff at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

With a shortage of staff, members of the National Guard are helping out at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield.

NORTHFIELD — New Jersey National Guard troops will remain at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for at least another week, Atlantic County officials said.

The National Guard arrived at the Dolphin Avenue long-term care facility Jan. 10. About eight Guardsmen were stationed there to boost staffing levels strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Phil Murphy had deployed Guardsmen to more than a dozen long-term care facilities across the state experiencing staffing and COVID hardships.

Since their deployment, the Guardsmen have been providing essential care to Meadowview's residents, from physical therapy to bathing.

Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Middle Township, and Lincoln Specialty Care Center, in Vineland, also received National Guard units.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

