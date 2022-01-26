 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
National Guard stay at Meadowview Nursing Home extended
National Guard members are currently backing up staff at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield.

 MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS

With a shortage of staff, members of the National Guard are helping out at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield.

NORTHFIELD — New Jersey National Guard troops will continue to provide their services to Meadowview Nursing Home for at least another week.

The troops will remain at the Northfield, on Dolphin Avenue, for another week, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Tuesday. The National Guard arrived at the site on Jan. 10. 

About eight troops were stationed at the facility to help the facility's staffing levels strained by a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility.

Gov. Phil Murphy previously deployed the troops to long-term care facilities across the state experiencing the same, mostly caused by recent spikes in COVID-19 cases among staff.

Since their deployment, the troops have been providing essential care to the facility's residents, from physical therapy to bathing.

Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Middle Township, and Lincoln Specialty Care Center, in Vineland, also had troops deployed to them.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

