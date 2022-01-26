National Guard stay at Meadowview Nursing Home extended

NORTHFIELD — New Jersey National Guard troops will continue to provide their services to Meadowview Nursing Home for at least another week.

The troops will remain at the Northfield, on Dolphin Avenue, for another week, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Tuesday. The National Guard arrived at the site on Jan. 10.

About eight troops were stationed at the facility to help the facility's staffing levels strained by a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility.

Gov. Phil Murphy previously deployed the troops to long-term care facilities across the state experiencing the same, mostly caused by recent spikes in COVID-19 cases among staff.

Since their deployment, the troops have been providing essential care to the facility's residents, from physical therapy to bathing.

Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Middle Township, and Lincoln Specialty Care Center, in Vineland, also had troops deployed to them.

