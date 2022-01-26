National Guard stay at Meadowview Nursing Home extended

National Guard members are currently backing up staff at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield.
MATTHEW STRABUK photos, FOR THE PRESS
With a shortage of staff, members of the National Guard are helping out at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD — New Jersey National Guard troops will continue to provide their services to Meadowview Nursing Home for at least another week.
The troops will remain at the Northfield, on Dolphin Avenue, for another week, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Tuesday. The National Guard arrived at the site on Jan. 10.
About eight troops were stationed at the facility to help the facility's staffing levels strained by a COVID-19 outbreak in the facility.
Gov. Phil Murphy previously deployed the troops to long-term care facilities across the state experiencing the same, mostly caused by recent spikes in COVID-19 cases among staff.
Since their deployment, the troops have been providing essential care to the facility's residents, from physical therapy to bathing.
Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Middle Township, and Lincoln Specialty Care Center, in Vineland, also had troops deployed to them.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents, having been trained as temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistants).
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents, having been trained as temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistants).
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents, having been trained as temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistants).
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents, having been trained as temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistants).
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents, having been trained as temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistants).
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, has been at the facility for 3 months and has been enjoying the company of the soldiers.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, who has been at the Home for 3 months.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, who has been at the Home for 3 months.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, who has been at the Home for 3 months.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, who has been at the Home for 3 months.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, talks with resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, who has been at the Home for 3 months. Weber is a trained combat engineer who has undergone training to become a temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant).
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, talks with resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, who has been at the Home for 3 months. Weber is a trained combat engineer who has undergone training to become a temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant).
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, talks with resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, who has been at the Home for 3 months. Weber is a trained combat engineer who has undergone training to become a temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant).
National Guard Specialist Tyler Weber, left, of Ventnor, talks with Meadowview resident Linda Williams, of Millville, who has been at the home for three months as she undergoes physical therapy.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, talks with resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, who has been at the Home for 3 months. Weber is a trained combat engineer who has undergone training to become a temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant).
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, talks with resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, who has been at the Home for 3 months. Weber is a trained combat engineer who has undergone training to become a temporary CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant).
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
On January 12 2022, at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield, 8 National Guardsmen are helping staff with assisting the residents. Specialist Tyler Weber of 104 Bravo, based out of Hammonton, and a resident of Ventnor, assists resident Linda Williams, a resident of Millville, with her walker exercise.
