National Guard deployed to Meadowview, other local long-term care facilities amid COVID-19 surge

New Jersey National Guard teams are being deployed to several long-term care facilities in South Jersey this week as part of COVID-19 operations.

A 10-member National Guard team will begin working at Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield starting Monday, county officials said Saturday.

The team will assist with COVID-19 response efforts and augment staff that is short-handed due to the surge of the omicron variant. The team will be available for seven days or longer if needed, the county said in a news release.

“Our health care workers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “Exposures and outbreaks are currently impacting our staff and residents, so we welcome the support of the National Guard at this time.”

Guardsmen may assist residents with daily hygiene activities, getting out of bed, dressing, walking and feeding, the county said. They also may “buddy up” with Meadowview staff to provide additional assistance.