National Guard deployed to Meadowview nursing home in Northfield
National Guard deployed to Meadowview nursing home in Northfield

Meadowview nursing home

Staff at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield, shown in 2018, will be bolstered starting Monday by members of the New Jersey National Guard.

 Press archives

Tamika Dalton spent untold hours at her mother's nursing home window during the long, lonely months of the COVID lockdown. What she saw still haunts her.

NORTHFIELD — A 10-member New Jersey National Guard strike team is being deployed to Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, county officials said Saturday.

The team will assist with COVID-19 response efforts and augment staff that is short-handed due to the surge of the omicron variant.

Beginning Monday, the strike team will be available for seven days and possibly longer if needed, the county said in a news release.

“Our health care workers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “Exposures and outbreaks are currently impacting our staff and residents, so we welcome the support of the National Guard at this time.”

Strike team members may assist residents with daily hygiene activities, getting out of bed, dressing, walking and feeding, the county said. They also will be able to “buddy up” with Meadowview staff to provide additional assistance.

Meadowview is one of several long-term care facilities in the state to receive assistance from the National Guard. Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he was deploying the Guard to nursing homes as they experience COVID surges and staffing shortages. About 150 Guard members are expected to bolster staffing at more than a dozen facilities in the state. Other states also have employed this option in recent weeks.

According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, 513 long-term care facilities in New Jersey are experiencing COVID outbreaks as of Saturday, for a total of 5,627 resident cases and 8,679 staff cases. In Atlantic County, 16 facilities are experiencing outbreaks, with 122 resident cases and 281 staff cases.

In Cape May County, 10 facilities are experiencing outbreaks, with 85 resident cases and 155 staff cases. And in Cumberland County, nine facilities are experiencing outbreaks, with 128 resident cases and 288 staff cases.

