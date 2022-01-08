National Guard deployed to Meadowview nursing home in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — A 10-member New Jersey National Guard strike team is being deployed to Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, county officials said Saturday.

The team will assist with COVID-19 response efforts and augment staff that is short-handed due to the surge of the omicron variant.

Beginning Monday, the strike team will be available for seven days and possibly longer if needed, the county said in a news release.

“Our health care workers have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said. “Exposures and outbreaks are currently impacting our staff and residents, so we welcome the support of the National Guard at this time.”

Strike team members may assist residents with daily hygiene activities, getting out of bed, dressing, walking and feeding, the county said. They also will be able to “buddy up” with Meadowview staff to provide additional assistance.