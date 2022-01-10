National Guard arrives at Meadowview to assist amid COVID-19 surge

New Jersey National Guard teams have been deployed to several long-term care facilities in South Jersey this week as part of COVID-19 operations.

A 10-member National Guard team began work at Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield on Monday, county officials said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The team will assist with COVID-19 response efforts and augment staff that is short-handed due to the surge of the omicron variant. The team will be available for seven days or longer if needed, according to the county.

Guardsmen may assist residents with daily hygiene activities, getting out of bed, dressing, walking and feeding, the county said. They also may “buddy up” with Meadowview staff to provide additional assistance.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he was deploying the Guard to nursing homes as they experience COVID surges and staffing shortages. About 150 Guard members are expected to bolster staffing at more than a dozen facilities in the state. Other states also have employed this option in recent weeks.

Other local long-term care facilities receiving the help of National Guard troops are the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home and Lincoln Specialty Care, also in Vineland, and Crest Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation in Cape May Court House, according to a document from the National Guard. Those deployments also started on Monday.