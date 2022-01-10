 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Guard arrives at Meadowview to assist amid COVID-19 surge
0 Comments
top story
COVID-19

National Guard arrives at Meadowview to assist amid COVID-19 surge

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meadowview nursing home

Staff at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield, shown in 2018, will be bolstered starting Monday by members of the New Jersey National Guard.

 Press archives

Tamika Dalton spent untold hours at her mother's nursing home window during the long, lonely months of the COVID lockdown. What she saw still haunts her.

New Jersey National Guard teams have been deployed to several long-term care facilities in South Jersey this week as part of COVID-19 operations.

A 10-member National Guard team began work at Atlantic County’s Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield on Monday, county officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The team will assist with COVID-19 response efforts and augment staff that is short-handed due to the surge of the omicron variant. The team will be available for seven days or longer if needed, according to the county.

Guardsmen may assist residents with daily hygiene activities, getting out of bed, dressing, walking and feeding, the county said. They also may “buddy up” with Meadowview staff to provide additional assistance.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday said he was deploying the Guard to nursing homes as they experience COVID surges and staffing shortages. About 150 Guard members are expected to bolster staffing at more than a dozen facilities in the state. Other states also have employed this option in recent weeks.

Other local long-term care facilities receiving the help of National Guard troops are the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home and Lincoln Specialty Care, also in Vineland, and Crest Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation in Cape May Court House, according to a document from the National Guard. Those deployments also started on Monday.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why scientists sometimes need 'null results'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News