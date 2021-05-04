National Day of Prayer to be observed Thursday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The National Day of Prayer has been around since 1952, but this year, local religious leaders want to celebrate it outdoors, in public, on a large scale.
From 7 to 7:10 p.m. Thursday, religious leaders plan to be on various corners of Atlantic Avenue in the resort leading whoever shows up in prayer.
All faiths are welcome, and everyone who participates is asked to wear a piece of yellow clothing.
The Rev. Robert F. Hargrove II, senior pastor at Cathedral Grace Family Church on Filbert Avenue, plans to stand at North Maine and Atlantic avenues with members of his church. Hargrove also is president of the Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and the Vicinity.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Rev. Eric McCoy isn’t a police officer, but for about a decade, he’s res…
"We have more in common than what keeps us apart," Hargrove said of the people of Muslim and Jewish faiths he contacted to participate.
Hargrove usually commemorates the National Day of Prayer wherever he is at noon May 6 by himself. This effort to have a public interfaith National Day of Prayer has been underway for three weeks, he said.
For all of the tragedy the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, one good thing that happened as a result is a leveling of the playing field among the houses of worship that have large memberships versus those that have small memberships, Hargrove said. The National Day of Prayer is an opportunity for all of them to band together no matter the size, he said.
PHOTOS: Community gathers for prayer, march against violence in Atlantic City
073019_nws_walk (14)
073019_nws_walk
073019_nws_walk (10)
073019_nws_walk (11)
073019_nws_walk (12)
073019_nws_walk (3)
073019_nws_walk (2)
073019_nws_walk (6)
073019_nws_walk (15)
073019_nws_walk (19)
073019_nws_walk (16)
073019_nws_walk (13)
073019_nws_walk (18)
073019_nws_walk (4)
073019_nws_walk (17)
073019_nws_walk (5)
073019_nws_walk
073019_nws_walk (9)
073019_nws_walk
073019_nws_walk (1)
073019_nws_walk
073019_nws_walk (1)
073019_nws_walk (2)
073019_nws_walk (3)
Danielle and Kelly.JPG
DT5B5856.JPG
DT5B5857.JPG
DT5B5859.JPG
DT5B5860.JPG
DT5B5861.JPG
DT5B5862.JPG
DT5B5863.JPG
DT5B5864.JPG
DT5B5865.JPG
DT5B5866.JPG
DT5B5867.JPG
DT5B5868.JPG
DT5B5870.JPG
DT5B5871.JPG
DT5B5874.JPG
DT5B5875.JPG
DT5B5876.JPG
DT5B5877.JPG
DT5B5880.JPG
DT5B5882.JPG
DT5B5883.JPG
DT5B5885.JPG
DT5B5886.JPG
DT5B5887.JPG
DT5B5890.JPG
DT5B5891.JPG
DT5B5892.JPG
DT5B5893.JPG
DT5B5894.JPG
DT5B5895.JPG
DT5B5896.JPG
DT5B5897.JPG
DT5B5898.JPG
DT5B5899.JPG
DT5B5900.JPG
DT5B5901.JPG
DT5B5903.JPG
DT5B5904.JPG
DT5B5905.JPG
DT5B5906.JPG
DT5B5907.JPG
DT5B5908.JPG
DT5B5909.JPG
DT5B5910.JPG
DT5B5911.JPG
DT5B5912.JPG
DT5B5913.JPG
DT5B5914.JPG
DT5B5915.JPG
DT5B5916.JPG
DT5B5917.JPG
DT5B5918.JPG
DT5B5919.JPG
DT5B5920.JPG
DT5B5921.JPG
DT5B5925.JPG
DT5B5927.JPG
DT5B5928.JPG
DT5B5930.JPG
DT5B5931.JPG
DT5B5932.JPG
DT5B5933.JPG
DT5B5934.JPG
DT5B5935.JPG
march 1.JPG
march 2.JPG
march 3.JPG
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.