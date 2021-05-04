National Day of Prayer to be observed Thursday in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The National Day of Prayer has been around since 1952, but this year, local religious leaders want to celebrate it outdoors, in public, on a large scale.

From 7 to 7:10 p.m. Thursday, religious leaders plan to be on various corners of Atlantic Avenue in the resort leading whoever shows up in prayer.

All faiths are welcome, and everyone who participates is asked to wear a piece of yellow clothing.

The Rev. Robert F. Hargrove II, senior pastor at Cathedral Grace Family Church on Filbert Avenue, plans to stand at North Maine and Atlantic avenues with members of his church. Hargrove also is president of the Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and the Vicinity.

"We have more in common than what keeps us apart," Hargrove said of the people of Muslim and Jewish faiths he contacted to participate.

Hargrove usually commemorates the National Day of Prayer wherever he is at noon May 6 by himself. This effort to have a public interfaith National Day of Prayer has been underway for three weeks, he said.