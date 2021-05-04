 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
National Day of Prayer to be observed Thursday in Atlantic City
0 comments

National Day of Prayer to be observed Thursday in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — The National Day of Prayer has been around since 1952, but this year, local religious leaders want to celebrate it outdoors, in public, on a large scale.

From 7 to 7:10 p.m. Thursday, religious leaders plan to be on various corners of Atlantic Avenue in the resort leading whoever shows up in prayer.

All faiths are welcome, and everyone who participates is asked to wear a piece of yellow clothing.

The Rev. Robert F. Hargrove II, senior pastor at Cathedral Grace Family Church on Filbert Avenue, plans to stand at North Maine and Atlantic avenues with members of his church. Hargrove also is president of the Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and the Vicinity.

"We have more in common than what keeps us apart," Hargrove said of the people of Muslim and Jewish faiths he contacted to participate. 

Hargrove usually commemorates the National Day of Prayer wherever he is at noon May 6 by himself. This effort to have a public interfaith National Day of Prayer has been underway for three weeks, he said.

For all of the tragedy the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, one good thing that happened as a result is a leveling of the playing field among the houses of worship that have large memberships versus those that have small memberships, Hargrove said. The National Day of Prayer is an opportunity for all of them to band together no matter the size, he said.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.
+1 
Rev. Robert Hargrove

HARGROVE

 REV. ROBERT HARGROVE / PROVIDED

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 4

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News