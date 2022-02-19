National Congress of American Indians asks Wildwood to change Warrior name

WILDWOOD — A national organization of Native Americans is calling on the school district to change the name and logo of its sports team.

The call comes shortly after another Native American organization endorsed the Warriors name. The organization is also working with Absegami High School, which is considering the future of its team name, the Braves.

Wildwood school officials recently announced that the district would keep the Warriors name and the image of a man in a feathered headdress. In announcing that decision, the school cited an endorsement from the Native American Guardian’s Association.

The district modified the image slightly, with guidance from the Native group. School officials maintain the image honors Native Americans and the Wildwood Warrior spirit.

Officials with the National Congress of American Indians do not see it that way.

“It has come to our attention that the Wildwood City School District community has heard from a collection of individuals of self-proclaimed Native ancestry in support of maintaining the ‘Warriors’ moniker and associated imagery,” reads a statement from the organization, sent in response to a request for an interview.

Ashley Hamilton, a research associate with tribal governance and special projects for the NCAI, described the organization as the oldest, largest and most representative organization of American Indian and Alaskan Native nations and citizens, and has been leading the movement to remove Native-themed mascots from sports and popular culture.

Crystal Hutchinson, a teacher in a nearby district and a graduate of Wildwood High School, had raised objections to the name in 2020. Native American images and mascots in professional, college and high school sports have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.

“As NCAI and tribal leaders across the country have publicly addressed, if supporters of Native ‘themed’ mascots look hard enough, they will be able to find individuals who support their cause,” the statement from the national group read. “However, as sovereign nations, only the duly elected leaders of Tribal Nations have the right to speak on behalf of their communities. So, while these individuals are entitled to their opinion, when taken as a whole, the will of Indian Country is clear — Native ‘themed’ mascots and the dehumanizing stereotypes they perpetuate must go.”

“Their hypocrisy is breathtaking,” said Tony Henson, one of the leaders of the Native American Guardian’s Association. He said the organization uses some of the same imagery that it condemns when used in school athletics.

He said most Native Americans have no issue with school names like Warriors, Chiefs or Braves.

Henson said there is a huge disconnect between most people living on reservations and the tribal politicians and groups calling for Native images to be removed from sports teams.

“Native Americans can speak for themselves,” he said.

Henson, who is part Cherokee and lives in Illinois, spoke on a conference call with Jonathan Tso, an enrolled member of the Sioux nation. They said most Native Americans are concerned with crushing poverty on reservations and other entrenched social problems, not the names of sports teams.

In addition to Wildwood schools, they said they are working with Absegami in Galloway Township. Last year, Absegami officials said they were reviewing the Braves name.

“Like many, we felt it timely and appropriate to seek advice and counsel from Indigenous peoples to our Absegami name and mascot,” wrote James M. Reina, superintendent of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District, of which Absegami is a part. “After an assessment performed by and unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of the Native American Guardian’s Association, we are proud that they identified our ‘current Native nickname and imagery are (as) very dignified and respectful’ and saw no need for change.”

Along with college and professional sports teams, school districts have been working to come to terms with Native images in sports, as calls increase for their removal.

“They did offer a suggestion, which we greatly appreciate, that we will commit to moving forward. That advice was to disseminate to students, alumni and the greater community at large both the history of the term Braves as well as the history of our school’s nickname and logo,” Reina wrote.

Henson and Tso said their organization does not just give support to native names and images, although NAGA does not want them eradicated. Henson said they insist schools not have a costumed mascot, and they discourage anything that seems cartoonish or mocking in the images.

Tso said they advise the schools to ask fans and family members not to attend games with feathers, headdresses or paint on their faces, items that can have ceremonial or cultural significance. They also encourage schools to work with Native nations and organizations, to include Native issues in the curriculum as well as on the field or court.

That could include cultural events as well, Henson said.

“A field trip to a powwow would be a great thing,” he said. He cited several examples of Native nations working with universities and schools to consult on the use of Native images and education on tribal history.

There are no federally recognized Native tribal organizations in New Jersey. There are some state-recognized tribes. Attempts to reach someone for comment from either the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Indians of New Jersey or the Powhatan Renape Nation, two Native organizations in South Jersey, were unsuccessful. A listed number for the Powhatan Renape did not accept messages, and the website was not functioning. There was no immediate response to emails and a phone message left for the tribal council of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape.

School officials in Wildwood said they see the use of the Warrior as honoring the Lenni Lenape who lived in South Jersey and visited the area’s barrier islands long before the first people of European descent settled in what is now Cape May County.

But the statement from the National Congress of American Indians argued for the retirement of Native images in school sports.

“Out of respect for tribal sovereignty, we ask that you heed the voices of tribal leaders representing hundreds of Tribal Nations and the organizations that serve their citizens — not the voices of a few individuals — when assessing where Indian Country stands on this issue,” the statement reads.

“Absent a formal agreement with a sovereign Tribal Nation which maintains historical and/or contemporary connection to the land, NCAI supports the retirement of Native ‘themed’ mascots employed by K-12 schools and sports teams across the United States,” the statement concludes.

