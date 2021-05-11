 Skip to main content
NASA's poised to scrub Virginia rocket launch for 4th day, when could it happen?
NASA's poised to scrub Virginia rocket launch for 4th day, when could it happen?

Weather conditions were the reason for cancelling the NASA space rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, the past three days, depriving New Jersey of a streaking light in the night sky.

While the launch is rescheduled for Tuesday evening, sky gazers will likely need to wait another day. 

The mission, called the KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, will study how energy and momentum are transported through areas of space that are connected by magnetic energy.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, NASA said that strong upper level winds postponed the launch.

Tuesday between 8:05 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. will be the new launch window.

NASA lists a specific set of weather criteria that needs to be met before a rocket is launched. They include: no precipitation in the flight path, 24 hour temperatures above 31 degrees, no lightning within five nautical miles and weak upper level winds. 

Winds at the 300 millibar level, or about 30,000 feet with between 50 and 70 knots the past three days. Using forecast computer model guidance, winds will be even stronger there Tuesday night, with winds to 100 knots likely. 

The winds alone likely mean the launch will be scrubbed again and pushed to Wednesday. However, to add to that, there will also be cloud cover between Wallops Island, on the southern tip of the Delmarva Peninsula, and Bermuda, where the shuttle is going toward. 

Cloud Cover Tuesday

The forecast cloud cover for Tuesday night, according to the HRRR, American, model. 

For South Jersey, the area south of the White Horse Pike will have it visible up to ten seconds after the launch. To the north of there, until near the New York border, it will be 10 to 30 seconds after the launch.

NASA Rocket Launch

As long as the weather permits, South Jersey will be able to see a NASA rocket launch anywhere from 0 to 30 seconds after rocket launch, from south to north. The rocket launch is scheduled for 8:02 p.m. Saturday. 

Video of the footage will be live on the Wallops IBM video site, beginning at 7:40 p.m. Monday. 

Approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds to 10 minutes after launch, you may be able to see a violet color in the southeastern sky. The rocket will release a non-harmful barium vapor for the study just to the north of Bermuda, when it is 217 to 249 miles up in the sky. 

The next night that would have weather criteria ok for a rocket launch looks to be Thursday or Friday night. Upper levels winds will calm over the rocket launch site, as the strong winds push into the Deep South. There should be a mostly clear sky as well. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPressMartucci

