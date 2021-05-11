NASA's poised to scrub Virginia rocket launch for 4th day, when could it happen?

Weather conditions were the reason for cancelling the NASA space rocket launch from Wallops Island, Virginia, the past three days, depriving New Jersey of a streaking light in the night sky.

While the launch is rescheduled for Tuesday evening, sky gazers will likely need to wait another day.

The mission, called the KiNETic-scale energy and momentum transport eXperiment, will study how energy and momentum are transported through areas of space that are connected by magnetic energy.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, NASA said that strong upper level winds postponed the launch.

Tuesday between 8:05 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. will be the new launch window.

NASA lists a specific set of weather criteria that needs to be met before a rocket is launched. They include: no precipitation in the flight path, 24 hour temperatures above 31 degrees, no lightning within five nautical miles and weak upper level winds.

Winds at the 300 millibar level, or about 30,000 feet with between 50 and 70 knots the past three days. Using forecast computer model guidance, winds will be even stronger there Tuesday night, with winds to 100 knots likely.

