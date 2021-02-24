NASA touches down in Atlantic County, collaborates with FAA

“NASA’s presence here and its partnership with the Tech Center, NARTP and the aviation industry helps to fill a known challenge with the transfer of technology from NASA to the FAA,” he said.

The goal of the project is to transform the nation’s air traffic management system to accommodate the growing demand of new aircraft that enter the airspace.

In 2019, FAA traffic control specialist John Bradley developed a virtual scenario for air taxis flying between Atlantic City International Airport and various sites in Atlantic City, dubbing it the “Jitney Route,” paying homage to the city's historic public transportation vehicles. Later that year, a team from the Tech Center mentioned the "Jitney Route" during a visit to NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The NASA team had been seeking a model to help drive its AAM research and found that the “Jitney Route” was perfect for the project.

“NASA’s circuitous arrival at the NARTP highlights the value of establishing work relationships between agencies," said Jon Schleifer, manager of the Research and Development Management Division at the Tech Center.

The collaboration delivers advances to AAM and further increases the local demand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics jobs.

“My hope is that this partnership helps bridge a gap that has long existed between NASA research and FAA implementation,” Levitt said.

