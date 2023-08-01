New Jersey will be able to see a rocket streak across the sky Tuesday evening as a commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station is planned to take off.

The Northrop Grumman 19 mission is slated to lift off from the NASA station in Wallops Island, Virginia, at 8:31 p.m.

As long as conditions are cleared for liftoff, New Jersey will be able to see the rocket in the south and southeastern sky just seconds after it takes flight.

For Cape May County south of Dennis Township, viewers will be able to see it 30 to 60 seconds after liftoff.

The rest of Cape May County, as well as Cumberland, Atlantic, parts of Salem and southern Ocean counties, will see it 60 to 90 seconds after liftoff.

Those north of a line from Ship Bottom, Ocean County, to roughly Lower Alloways Creek, Salem County, to Sandy Hook and Route 202 will see it 90 to 120 seconds after liftoff.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires will be present in South Jersey, but it should be thin enough to be able to view the rocket streak across the sky. Otherwise, expect a mainly clear sky throughout the state.

Temperatures will be in the 70s, with a few spots in the Pine Barrens and northwestern New Jersey in the 60s. The wind will be light out of the north.

More important will be the weather conditions at Wallops Island, the takeoff site. Wildfire smoke will also be present there, sitting a few thousand feet above the surface.

Otherwise, light winds from the northeast are expected near the ground. Above 2,000 feet, winds come out of the northwest, though they will be on the lighter side.

NASA uses a specific set of conditions to determine whether the site is OK for takeoff. Sometimes, launches are delayed by minutes, hours or even days due to less than ideal conditions.

In New Jersey, the full rocket will be visible. The main engine cutoff won't be until 3 minutes and 18 seconds after liftoff, when it is 52.2 miles above the Earth's surface.

The mission will include 8,200 pounds of cargo on an Antares 230+ launch vehicle and Cygnus spacecraft named the S.S. Laurel Clark. Clark was a NASA astronaut who was aboard the Columbia space shuttle that broke apart, killing its crew, in 2003. It will take two days for the Laurel Clark to transit to the space station.