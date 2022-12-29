NAMI holds mental health education program for families

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic/Cape May counties will hold an eight-week class for family, friends and significant others of adults living with mental health conditions.
NAMI’s Family to Family education program will provide individuals and families with information about anxiety, depressive disorders, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other conditions. The program is free.
Topics covered include communication, problem solving, treatment and recovery. Instructors seek to increase understanding and advocacy skills, while also helping participants maintain their own well-being.
Trained family members who have a loved one with a mental health condition will teach the course. Class size is limited, and registration must be received by Jan. 30. Classes will be held 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 1 through March 22, and will meet on Zoom.
For more information or to register, call 609-741-5125, email nami1557@comcast.net or visit namiacm.org.
