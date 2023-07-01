The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Atlantic/Cape May was awarded the Affiliate Education Award at the NAMI NJ annual meeting June 24 in Monroe Township.

“Congratulations to the NAMI Atlantic/Cape May team for your commitments to provide excellent support to families and individuals affected by mental illness through NAMI educational programs," Beena Bhatcar, affiliate coordinator for NAMI New Jersey, said in a release.

“I could not be prouder of our affiliate and the all the work we do and continue to do for those who suffer with mental health conditions and their families," NAMI Atlantic/Cape May President Jeanmarie Mason stated. "It is wonderful to be recognized, and I thank everyone on our team for making an impact in our communities."

According to NAMI, one of every five families in the United States is dealing with a mental illness.

Additional recognitions given to the local affiliate were the Marilyn Goldstein Family to Family Award given to Mason, assisted by Francine Bates; the number one Walk Team, the Atlantic/Cape May Boardwalkers; and the Top 4 Fundraisers in the State, given to Marc and Jeri Hurvitz, Shavonne Davis, and the Grungo Colarulo Law Firm.

For more information about NAMI Atlantic/Cape May, visit namiacm.org.