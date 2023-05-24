CAPE MAY COUNTY — The National Alliance on Mental Illness recently announced that the Cape May County Board of Commissioners has recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
The resolution was sponsored and supported by NAMI of Atlantic/Cape May, a national organization formed to improve the lives of those affected by mental illness. According to NAMI, the occurrence of addiction and mental health disorders has increased since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and mental illness disorders affect one in five families.
"Increasing our awareness of these disorders with corresponding treatment raises the quality of life for countless millions of American families," NAMI said in a news release.
NAMI provides free support, education and advocacy programs to families and individuals affected by mental illness and is open to all residents of Atlantic and Cape May counties. For more information, call 609-741-5125 or visit namiacm.org.
