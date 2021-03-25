NAACP to host vigil in support of Asian community in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — As anti-Asian hate crimes are on the rise across the country, three local organizations hold a vigil Thursday night to show support for the city's Asian community.

The event is a collaboration between the Asian Student Alliance of Stockton University, the city's chapter of the NAACP and Bert Lopez, host of Latino Motion and is aimed at standing against hate, according to the vigil's flier.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at O'Donnell Memorial Park at Albany and Ventnor avenues.

Last week, the NAACP held a press conference at city hall to denounce anti-Asian hate.

Hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased in the past year, with many citing the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, as the catalyst.

From March 2020 to February of this year, nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents have been reported, according to research by the nonprofit reporting center Stop AAPI Hate.

