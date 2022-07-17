NAACP panel in AC calls fight for voting rights daunting task due to conservative courts

ATLANTIC CITY — Voting rights have always been at the fore of the NAACP mission, but some legal experts who have long fought for the franchise feel it has become an uphill battle.

The second day of the 113th annual NAACP Convention featured several events, including a Continuing Legal Education seminar on voting rights and, particularly, redistricting. The NAACP Office of the General Counsel and its panel guests explained the latest developments to those aspiring to get in redistricting fights being waged across the country.

The panelists often focused on how a more conservative judiciary was upending the voting-rights landscape. Organizations like the NAACP, whose agendas have often been advanced by liberal courts, were now being confronted with conservative reinterpretations of federal laws that have been lodestars for their redistricting litigation.

“The fight this time around is harder,” said panelist Carroll Rhodes, a veteran Mississippi civil rights attorney.

One of the principal obstacles Rhodes and other panelist highlighted was the Purcell Principle. Established by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2006, it creates the presumption against having federal courts take action to change district maps or voting laws when too close to an election. Conservative proponents have held that the principle avoids sewing confusion for voters by abruptly changing rules just before an election is set to begin. Liberals and organizations such as the NAACP have maintained it hobbles the courts’ ability to remedy racially discriminatory or otherwise unconstitutional district maps, especially given the protracted period of time that many voting-rights cases can take.

Rhodes said redistricting battles had been further complicated by the four-month delay in the publication of the U.S. Census apportionment counts, a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it complicated efforts from the Census Bureau to collect responses. The redistricting process was more rushed, and it was more difficult for litigants to bring challenges to district maps state legislatures produced.

Rhodes emphasized that it was important for lawyers to wait to bring their redistricting challenges in years when relevant elections are not being run, owing to the Purcell Principle.

Stuart Naifeh, the manager of the redistricting project at the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund, also recommended that attorneys take faster action, noting that the courts’ interpretation of the Purcell Principle has grown stricter over time. Like many of the panelists for the day, however, Naifeh was somewhat pessimistic about the prospects of such challenges. He said conservative courts may be willing to stay remedies for redistricting cases even if they are brought promptly. He worried that the principle was not always being applied fairly.

Texas NAACP Legal Redress Chair Gary Bledsoe said efforts to protect voting rights legislatively being pushed by groups like the NAACP had been severely hobbled by the courts.

Weakened Voting Rights Act

The panel’s anxiety about the Purcell Principle comes after the Voting Rights Act was significantly weakened nine years ago.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in the landmark case of Shelby County v. Holder in 2013 that it was unconstitutional to enforce the preclearance standards established by Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act, a rule that had required states and local governments with a history of racial discrimination to receive approval from the federal government before changing their election laws. The conservative majority on the court maintained that such rules were antiquated and unreasonably infringed on a state’s right to run its own elections. Congress could update the Voting Rights Act with a new preclearance formula, although it would likely be subject to a legal challenge over whether the court’s concerns were properly addressed.

The U.S. Supreme Court has shifted right since 2013. Conservatives hold a robust 6-3 majority on the court due to the three justices appointed by President Donald Trump.

Despite their generally dismal outlook on the future of voting-rights litigation, panelists advised those interested in getting involved on what steps they could take.

Ezra Rosenberg, a co-director of the Voting Rights Project for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, cited his efforts challenging Congressional and legislative district maps for Georgia and Texas. He emphasized the importance for attorneys to connect with demographers and statisticians, as well as community groups, so they can evaluate whether there is a good-faith basis to bring a voting-rights lawsuit against a state map.

Political science professor Sekou Franklin, of Middle Tennessee State University, has studied and advocated against what he maintains is racial discrimination against Black and Hispanic voters in Tennessee. He emphasized how critical it was for legal organizations and demographers to communicate with local community groups about their districts. They could keep advocates informed of local factors that should inform the redistricting process, such as whether an area have shared schools, transit hubs or history, and how to keep those interests consolidated.

“Oftentimes, those ... in the places that are drawing the maps don’t have that intimate data and relationships and on-the-ground skills that community advocates have or history,” Franklin said.

Convention reaction

People attending the convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center, all supporters of the NAACP redistricting efforts, said the seminar was informative but ominous.

“It was very informative, but with the Supreme Court that we have now, it’ll be very, very difficult to win cases about redistricting,” said Arleen Simmons, of West Orange, Essex County.

Jeanetta Williams, the NAACP president for the tristate conference of Idaho, Nevada and Utah, was also in attendance. She said she would take lessons from the seminar back to help to make fight for redistricting reform across the three states in her conference.

“The information that was given has been very instrumental in having some guidelines, that when we go back to our home state, to share with the others,” Williams said.

James Tucker, a founder of the Native American Voting Rights Coalition and another member of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, highlighted what he felt was a particularly egregious example of unconstitutional maps in Wisconsin.

Although he said the amount of registered Democrats and Republicans in the state are roughly equal, the GOP had a chance to secure a veto-proof, supermajority in the Wisconsin state Legislature, due in part to racial gerrymandering. A U.S. Supreme Court decision overturned a ruling from the conservative-controlled, Wisconsin Supreme Court that blocked a GOP-created map and opted for a Democratic alternative that created more Black-majority districts.

The decision argued that the state court had failed to examine whether more Black-majority districts were actually needed to satisfy the Voting Rights Act. When the case was remanded back to the state level, the Wisconsin Supreme Court later signed-off on the Republican-proposed map.

Tucker that it was important to win trials outright on the merits, under new federal principles, rather than simply secure injunctions based on a likelihood of winning and the potential for irreparable harm. Reflecting on the Wisconsin case, however, Tucker said that he was worried that even ostensible wins on the state level were not secure from a more conservative federal judiciary.

Franklin said that people eager to get involved in the dispute could refer to local or national organizations that are involved with voting rights, such as NAACP branches. He also said that even organizations such that are not regularly doing voting-rights works, such as labor unions and fraternities and sororities, may be able to help.

“(We) need to engage the local people, we need to educate the local people, we need for litigators to become educators and engage in this process,” Franklin said.

Dorothy Richardson, of the New York-Jamaica branch of the NAACP attended the seminar. She said she was aware of the difficulty facing the NAACP efforts to reform voting rights. She was nevertheless hopeful, citing the spirit she saw from the young people at the convention.

“The struggles are still as hard as they were,” Richardson said. “But the youth are an example that they’re willing to take up the challenge.”