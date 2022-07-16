NAACP outlines priorities as it kicks off national convention in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The NAACP marked the start of its 113th annual national convention with a news conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday.

"We cannot be more thrilled to finally say, 'Welcome to Atlantic City.' The city has a lot to offer, and we can't wait to showcase it to all of you," said Larry Sieg, the CEO of Meet AC, Atlantic City's convention and visitors bureau.

The hour-long conference highlighted what the NAACP is looking to accomplish over the course of the weeklong event and the impact it will have on the city.

The theme for the convention is #ThisIsPower, and events throughout the week will highlight issues pertaining to voting and reproductive rights, student debt and police reform.

This year marks the first time in three years the convention is not an online event. Leon Russell, chair of the NAACP national board of directors, said now that the convention is being held on site, rather than virtually as it was during the height of the pandemic, people need to use the energy they've built up since the last in-person convention to make the changes necessary to address the problems they are highlighting.

"The theme is 'This Is Power,' and our members from all across the nation are that power," Russell said. "As we go through our program over the next few days, its time for us to explain how we will use this power."

In 1964, Fannie Lou Hamer spoke during the Democratic National Convention and asked: Is this America?

With COVID still negatively affecting communities, as well as other issues such as a belief in the hospitality industry that hotel workers aren't being paid a fair wage, Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, said the convention is the perfect opportunity to figure out if the current America is the one people want.

"As we approach a midterm election, this convention allows us to question as an organization and a community if this is the America we want to see or the America that others are pushing upon us," Johnson said.

Although more than 8,000 people are expected to attend the convention, not everyone who wants to attend will make it. Stanley Holmes, just a few blocks away from the Convention Center, has 424 units, making it the largest public housing complex in Atlantic City.

City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, who also is president of Atlantic City's NAACP chapter, said he feels a big responsibility to speak on their behalf.

"I want to make sure that after the convention is over and all the banners are taken down, that those of us who are elected use 'This Is Power' to make a way out of no way."

Events began throughout the convention shortly after the conclusion of the news conference and will last until Wednesday.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said the convention will have a big economic impact on the city.

"It means a lot to have the convention take place in our great city," Small said. "The convention is going to bring in nearly $10 million, according to Meet AC." A nonprofit created in 2014 by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Meet AC is charged with drawing convention business to the city.

"Make sure while you here that you take care of our service workers as they just negotiated new contracts," Small said to conclude his remarks. "Also make sure to explore this great city because although we appreciate the casino industry, we are more than just casinos."