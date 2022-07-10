NAACP national convention returns to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Come Thursday, a large crowd of delegates will start arriving for the 113th annual NAACP National Convention, a weeklong event that will highlight rich pieces of the city's Black history while it draws thousands of visitors to the resort this summer.

Yolanda Melville, vice president of Atlantic City's NAACP chapter, said the return of the national convention here is the culmination of four years of hard work lobbying, organizing and prepping.

"We are all ecstatic that the convention is back in Atlantic City and can't wait for everything to get started on Thursday," Melville said.

Melville, a local attorney, was instrumental in getting the proposal off the ground — she ran into the chairman of the NAACP's National Committee, Michael T. Turner, at a Black Caucus in Washington, D.C., and first pitched the idea that this self-described "small town" was big enough for the national stage. Melville told Turner to keep Atlantic City in mind as a possible destination for the convention. Once the two of them talked, Melville brought the idea up to the president of Atlantic City's NAACP chapter, Kaleem Shabazz, and other NAACP members. After everyone agreed, they set out to win the bid.

Atlantic City is no stranger to the NAACP Convention. The resort city hosted the 46th annual convention in June 1955. The five-day event took place at Atlantic City High School.

This time around, the convention is going to have a big presence in the city as Tropicana Atlantic City, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and the Atlantic City Convention Center will play host to a steady parade of conferences, lunches and events.

Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Meet AC, Atlantic City’s convention and visitor's bureau, expects about 8,000 people to attend and for the convention to bring over $9 million to the local economy.

At past NAACP conventions, notable political figures have attended and given speeches, such as the president and vice president, as well as prominent civil rights activists such as the Rev. Al Sharpton and Benjamin Crump. This year's convention falls in a midterm election year, and because of that, Melville said, "everybody who's anybody" could show up.

Melville was unsure whether President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would make an appearance. They both attended the last in-person convention in 2019 in Detroit.

With this year's convention being the first held in person in three years, a large, enthusiastic turnout is expected.

"Atlantic City is going to be hot, but in a good way," Turner said during a recent conversation with Shabazz and Melville posted on the city's NAACP YouTube channel. "With the pandemic, people have been stuck at home and haven't been able to get out quite as much. For two years people have been itching to get out and engage with others, so I think delegates and members of the general public are going to be excited for it."

The original blocks of rooms set aside for the delegates have already been taken, Shabazz said, so organizers have needed to work with area hotels to secure additional rooms.

Convention organizers also are working closely with the city and police to ensure security will be sufficient.

"We have coordinated law enforcement presence as well as private security. The delegates can rest assured that the security will be at the highest level for everyone," Shabazz said.

The city's interim police officer-in-charge, James Sarkos, said multiple law enforcement agencies will be in the city to help with security.

"The security effort will be a co-response between local, county, state and federal law enforcement agencies," Sarkos said.

Another aspect of the convention is showing Black youth what the NAACP has to offer. Maryam Sarhan, who is the community organizer for Atlantic City's NAACP chapter, has worked on getting local youth to the convention and hopes the event will have a big impact on them.

"When they get to see Black men and women from all over the country bring their initiatives forward to the delegates and attendees, I hope they can look at those people as role models and maybe aspire to be like them in the future," Sarhan said.

The importance of themes

Ever since its inception, each NAACP convention has had a specific theme.

This year's theme is #ThisisPower. The various events throughout the convention will go over issues related to voting and reproductive rights, student debt and police reform. The NAACP also will use the convention as a time to lay out its policy agenda for the rest of this year and into 2023.

The last two conventions, held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had the themes #WeAreDoneDying and #FightingForward, and events at both highlighted racial justice.

Here's a rundown of some previous themes:

The last in-person convention was in 2019 in Detroit, and the theme was "When We Fight, We Win." Police brutality, voter suppression and mental health were highlighted issues.

In 2016, a crucial election year, the convention took place in Cincinnati. The theme was "Our Lives Matter, Our Votes Matter," as the convention highlighted killings of Black men and Black police officers.

The 105th convention in 2014 took place in Las Vegas and emphasized voting. The theme was "All in for Justice and Equality."

In 2013, the convention took place in Orlando, Florida, under the theme "We Shall Not Be Moved." The theme derived from the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman, who was acquitted in the death in 2013 based on Florida's Stand Your Ground law. The law allows people to use deadly force when they believe it to be necessary to defend themselves.

A rich history

The first convention was held May 31, 1909, at Cooper Union College in New York City after the NAACP's founder, William English Walling, observed a series of riots and lynchings in Springfield, Illinois.

After seeing the violence, he called for a meeting with activists from all around the country to discuss and come up with ways to mitigate the violence.

In attendance were civil rights activists W.E.B. DuBois and Ida B. Wells-Barnett along with more than 300 Black and white activists. On top of coming up with ways to alleviate the violence against African Americans, another goal of this first meeting was to secure the rights that are laid out in the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments.

At the end of this first meeting, the group decided to call itself the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. They would make these meetings a yearly occurrence, and with that the annual NAACP Convention was born with the goals of celebrating the achievements of African Americans, setting goals for the future and addressing ongoing issues within the community.

Wells-Barnett was the first keynote speaker at one of these conventions. Over the years, prominent U.S. figures have been invited to speak.

No matter the party, the current president is always invited by the organization to give a speech. The first president to speak at an NAACP Convention was Harry Truman in 1947, and on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, he pressed the federal government to put more of an emphasis on securing civil rights for African Americans.

This year, Washington might have a big presence as Biden and Harris were invited to attend as well as U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, both D-N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy was invited to attend along with Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.

If you go

The 113th NAACP convention will be held July 14-21 at the Atlantic City Convention Center and other sites in the area. The general public is welcome to attend the variety of workshops and events throughout the week. You don't need to be an NAACP member, although you do need to register. To do so, visit naacp2022-observer-nm.streampoint.com.

For more information, visit naacp.org/convention/schedule.