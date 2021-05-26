NAACP forum shows choice clear in Atlantic GOP Senate race

Both said they oppose the state takeover of Atlantic City. Grossman had sued to challenge the constitutionality of the payment-in-lieu of taxes plan to stabilize property tax payments for casinos. He dropped the suit due to the expense of it after Atlantic County dropped out after settling its case to get 13.5% of PILOT payments.

"The state has a lot of challenges itself," Polistina said. "I don’t know if the takeover role is appropriate. The state should focus on challenges the state has. The state has proven it can’t handle what they have on their plate."

Grossman called the takeover unconstitutional and said it only kept the city from facing the poor choices it had made that led it close to financial collapse.

"The things that hurt Atlantic City most are destroying the country," Grossman said. "(Particularly) The idea that you can spend money ... and make someone else pay for it."

Both said recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic depends on opening up fully and ending mask mandates.

Sponsored by the NAACP of Atlantic City, the forum did not include debate-style interaction between candidates. Instead, each candidate had the same amount of time to answer the same questions posed by moderators.