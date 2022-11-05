NAACP, Fellowship of Churches oppose nonpartisan elections for Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Two influential local organizations have come out in opposition to the city moving to nonpartisan elections.

The Fellowship of Churches of Atlantic City and Vicinity, and the NAACP of Atlantic City both recently released statements against the move.

Voters will decide the issue Nov. 8 via a ballot question. If approved, future municipal elections would be nonpartisan and conducted in May, rather than June primaries and November general elections.

Candidates would run as individuals with no party affiliation.

A Nov. 1 Fellowship statement signed by its President, the Rev. R. Fulton Hargrove II, called the attempt to change the way elections are held here an attack on democracy.

"We see the threat against Democracy taking place right before over very eyes all around the nation," Hargrove wrote, blaming former President Donald Trump and his followers for encouraging "individuals who want to change our form of government."

The question was added to the ballot for Atlantic City voters following a petition drive by a group of residents unhappy with Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s leadership.

The Democratic Party dominates the city, and the lone Republican council member Jesse Kurtz, of the 6th Ward, supports the change, as do Democratic Council President George Tibbitt and Democratic council members Bruce Weekes and LaToya Dunston.

Opposing the change are five council members and Small. They call it an attempt by Republicans and supporters of Small's political foe Craig Callaway — a get-out-the-vote consultant now working for Republicans — to harm the Democratic Party and the Small administration.

The five council members who oppose the move to nonpartisan elections are council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, Stephanie Marshall, Aaron “Sporty” Randolph, MD Hossain Morshed and Muhammad Zia.

On Saturday, Shabazz, who also is president of the Atlantic City branch of the NAACP, issued a statement that read in part, "The Atlantic City NAACP is adamantly against the change of government question on the Nov. 8 ballot and urges A.C. voters to vote 'No' on the question.

"Although the NAACP does not endorse candidates, we do respond to ballot initiatives or referendum that can/will have a negative effect on communities of color. The NAACP advocates for and works to expand voter turnout. This proposed measure would depress and lessen voter turnout."

Shabazz also said the "partisan form has provided great diversity in representation, which is necessary for good government, which the the NAACP encourages. And lastly, the change of government is an unjustified and unnecessary waste of tax dollars."

Supporters of the change say the goal is to make it easier for ordinary people to get involved in government, compared to the situation now with partisan elections. Currently, the Democratic municipal committee, controlled by Small supporters, determines which candidates to support. Critics say that favors connected people too much.

Opponents say it adds the cost of another election to the city budget and will result in lower turnout for both nonpartisan elections and for primary and general elections for county, state and federal offices.