NAACP denounces anti-Asian hate in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Anti-Asian attacks and rhetoric will not be tolerated in the resort — or anywhere — members of the NAACP made clear during a news conference Wednesday.
The Atlantic City chapter of the NAACP has banned together with local churches, the Mayor's Office, local activists and Asian American organizations to denounce anti-Asian hate.
"We’re here to stand up and declare that all of our Asian communities need to be protected," the Rev. Willie Francois III of Mount Zion Baptist Church of Pleasantville said during the news conference. "We’re here today to declare that racism is our enemy, the virus is our enemy, but we are not our enemies."
The news conference came the day after eight people were killed in shootings at three massage parlors in Atlanta.
Six of the victims were identified as being Asian and seven were women, according to The Associated Press.
The suspected shooter told police the attack wasn't racially motivated.
"This was a senseless act of violence against Asian people," Jimmy Cheng, a former city councilman, said Wednesday outside City Hall. "It needs to stop."
Hate crimes against Asian Americans have increased in the past year, with many citing the coronavirus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, as the catalyst.
From March 2020 to February of this year, nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents have been reported, according to research by the nonprofit reporting center Stop AAPI Hate.
"It’s the whole Asian community, not just the Chinese getting discriminated or attacked," said Sai Mak, president of the Chinese Association of Atlantic City. "Anybody that doesn't look white, (who) looks Asian, they’re getting attacked."
Kaleem Shabazz, 3rd Ward councilman and NAACP chapter president, said he's introducing a resolution to City Council next week in support of Atlantic City's Asian community.
"I’m sure it’s going to be unanimously supported by my colleagues," Shabazz said in a statement. "We cannot have that kind of hatred in our area, in the country or in the state.”
Mayor Marty Small Sr., who was also at the news conference, said the city will protect its Asian residents by "any means necessary."
Although police Lt. Kevin Fair said the city has not seen an increase in anti-Asian attacks, Lt. Willie Santiago asked attendees to remain vigilant.
"We ask all members of the community, please be our eyes and ears in Atlantic City," Santiago said. "We will not allow any member of our community to be mistreated in any way."
