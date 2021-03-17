NAACP denounces anti-Asian hate in Atlantic City

From March 2020 to February of this year, nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents have been reported, according to research by the nonprofit reporting center Stop AAPI Hate.

"It’s the whole Asian community, not just the Chinese getting discriminated or attacked," said Sai Mak, president of the Chinese Association of Atlantic City. "Anybody that doesn't look white, (who) looks Asian, they’re getting attacked."

Kaleem Shabazz, 3rd Ward councilman and NAACP chapter president, said he's introducing a resolution to City Council next week in support of Atlantic City's Asian community.

"I’m sure it’s going to be unanimously supported by my colleagues," Shabazz said in a statement. "We cannot have that kind of hatred in our area, in the country or in the state.”

Mayor Marty Small Sr., who was also at the news conference, said the city will protect its Asian residents by "any means necessary."

Although police Lt. Kevin Fair said the city has not seen an increase in anti-Asian attacks, Lt. Willie Santiago asked attendees to remain vigilant.

"We ask all members of the community, please be our eyes and ears in Atlantic City," Santiago said. "We will not allow any member of our community to be mistreated in any way."

