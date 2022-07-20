NAACP convention workshop seeks answers to questions of police, community violence

ATLANTIC CITY — The NAACP hosted a workshop during its national convention Tuesday that shed some light on communities that are still heavily affected by police brutality and violence two years after the death of George Floyd.

The workshop, titled “After the Protestors Go Home — Communities in Crisis Post George Floyd,” highlighted communities where violence against Black people has increased not only at the hands of law enforcement but at the hands of people fueled by racial hate.

“We need to have a conversation and to figure out how to come up with a strategic plan to alleviate this violence,” said Scot X. Esdaile, president of Connecticut’s NAACP branch and a member of the organization’s National Board of Directors.

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, after police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes as Floyd struggled to breathe.

The aftermath of Floyd’s death sparked protests all over the world against the use of excessive force by police officers and a perceived lack of police accountability.

The goal of the workshop was to pick apart what happens when the people who protest police brutality and violence go home to the communities that are left vulnerable in the aftermath.

Another goal of the workshop was to come up with ways to alleviate the violence between law enforcement and Black people.

The hourlong discussion panel was moderated by Judith Browne Dianis, an attorney from Queens, New York, and executive director of the Advancement Project, a multiracial civil rights organization whose stated goal is to fulfill America’s promise of democracy.

Members of the NAACP who took part in the panel included Robert Rooks of the REFORM Alliance, Pastor Michael McBride from Oakland, California, and Rick Robinson, co-chair of the NAACP’s Criminal Justice Committee.

The discussion opened up with a four-minute video presentation titled “How Cops Get Off,” which broke down the laws that keep police officers from being held accountable.

The first question that was posed to the panel highlighted how the Black community has long been affected by an unforgiving criminal justice system.

Rooks said that over three decades, 2.4 million Black people were incarcerated and 4.5 million were in community supervision. The number of Black people behind bars has declined over the past few years, and Rooks said he was proud of the progress that has been made as many pieces of legislation have been passed to address the issue.

“We’ve been working for decades trying to reduce mass incarceration,” Rooks said. “In New York, we’ve seen a 30% decrease in the prison population, and when I first moved to California in 2012, there were 188,000 people in prison and now there is 96,000.”

Robinson, who is also the chairman of the NAACP New Jersey State Conference, then talked about what New Jersey has experimented with to keep people safe without relying solely on the criminal justice system.

He cited the importance of strong partnerships with community members who have the same vision.

“I have willing partnerships with the mayor of Newark, the FBI and the Attorney General’s Office. With that, you start to enhance your vision when it comes to fairness,” Robinson said.

McBride discussed how he has worked to mitigate gun violence in Oakland. He said police get so much funding because they are the only institutionalized anti-violence department in many cities. If you can build other institutions, he said, then cities can have a non-law enforcement-centered approach to crime in communities.

“We don’t need to use law enforcement as a blunt instrument or as a collective punishment organism when we can use community violence interventions,” McBride said. “We could use credible messengers such as violence interrupters and public health-oriented individuals with this approach.”

Rooks added that a better understanding of mental health can help with the fight against violence.

“A lot of people have emotional trauma and don’t know where to go to get help for it,” he said. “Most police officers also aren’t trained to handle individuals going through a mental health crisis, so I think police need to have a better understanding of those situations.”