NAACP convention leaves positive mark on Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The 113th annual NAACP National Convention left a positive mark on the city and also has left it hoping for the chance to host more large-scale events in the coming years.
Over the course of the weeklong event, the city saw about 6,000 visitors, city officials said. Prior to the convention, Meet AC, Atlantic City’s visitors bureau, projected about 8,000 people would attend and that the convention would bring in nearly $10 million to the local economy.
Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Meet AC, said economic impact data for the convention should be released soon.
“We are extremely proud to have been able to host and highlight Atlantic City to a national audience of this magnitude,” Sieg said.
Mayor Marty Small Sr. believes the convention was a big win for the city.
“Whenever that many people visit our great city, it’s a win in my book,” Small said. “The city was able to garner national attention, and we’ll never forget that historic vice presidential visit.”
ATLANTIC CITY — Mental health courts, modeled on New Jersey’s recovery courts, would lessen …
An array of notable figures attended the convention, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who gave a speech in front of a packed audience that highlighted some of the steps the current administration has taken to better protect civil rights.
Harris wasn’t the only one from Washington to make an appearance.
Democratic House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina was honored during the convention and received the NAACP’s highest award, the Spingarn Medal.
Small hopes the national convention will one day come back to the city, and that since the city was in the national spotlight once again, other organizations will consider holding big events here.
“The NAACP put their faith in us, and we delivered,” Small said.
Outside of city officials, the city’s local NAACP chapter also viewed the convention as a big win for the organization.
ATLANTIC CITY — Increasing Black homeownership is critical to the continued growth of the re…
“Over the past year, there has been an increase in membership and interest for the Atlantic City NAACP, and we encourage more community members to become involved,” said Yolanda Melville, the vice president of Atlantic City’s NAACP branch. “The convention is over now, but the work continues. Moments like this build the framework for our community’s future efforts.”
Prior to this year’s convention, Atlantic City last hosted the event in 1955. This year’s event was the first since 2019 in Detroit that was held in person as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the conventions to go virtual in 2020 and 2021.
Black-owned businesses were largely helped by the convention, according to Small.
Upon arriving, delegates received a list of 16 Black-owned businesses to patronize during their time in the city. Those businesses have told Small they greatly benefited from the convention, he said.
“Many Atlantic City Black-owned businesses reported back to us and said they saw a huge boost,” Small said.
Kelsey’s and Kelsey and Kim’s are both owned by the husband-and-wife team of Kelsey and Kim Jackson. The two restaurants have been staples in the local community for quite some time, and were on the list that delegates received upon arrival in the city.
A coalition that has protested the governor over segregation in New Jersey schools is now ta…
Both places hosted brunches and live entertainment. Convention attendees flocked there to get a little taste of what Atlantic City has to offer.
While some businesses saw an influx of visitors and an economic boost, Boardwalk business owners said they didn’t see much of a difference, despite events taking place on the Boardwalk and at Tropicana Atlantic City .
Muhammad Soleman, owner of the Shops At The Shore on the Boardwalk, didn’t really notice an increase in visitors to his store.
“Its been kind of about the same, in fact it feels like business has been slower than usual for the month of July,” Soleman said. “Obviously there are some contributing factors to that, and hopefully as we get later into the summer, things will start to pick up a little bit.”
Soleman was aware that the convention was in town and did see people walking the Boardwalk outside his store who were affiliated with it.
A coalition campaigning against school segregation in New Jersey is now threatening to file …
He was a little surprised he didn’t see an increase in people, but at the same time he understood that most of the events were taking place inland.
“I know since a lot of the events took place in the Convention Center, that is where people spent most of their time,” Soleman said. “People might’ve not had the opportunity to go out and walk the Boardwalk even if they were staying in one of the casinos out here because they were busy with what was going on.”
A little farther along the Boardwalk, Pulin Shah, owner of the Pier News Stand inside the Playground Pier across from Caesars Atlantic City, also felt like the convention didn’t have much impact on his business.
“I didn’t see anybody walk in that looked like they were here for the convention,” Shah said. “It’s been kind of tough here recently, there isn’t really much going on in here, so its hard to attract people to stop in.”
ATLANTIC CITY — The NAACP awarded U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn its Spingarn Medal to…
Shah also said this year has been tougher than last, which he attributes to the cost of travel.
“The price of everything has gone up, the cost of gas, hotels and airfare,” Shah said. “So because of that, I think not as many people are traveling and that’s probably why the people that did travel here for the convention didn’t spend much on the stores along the Boardwalk since they are already on a tight budget.”
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said he was pleased with the efforts that were made in Atlantic City and the organization is looking forward to next year’s National Convention in Boston.
“While much progress was made during our time together in Atlantic City, our work is far from over,” Johnson said. “We look forward to taking it back to our roots next July when we visit our brothers and sisters in Boston, NAACP’s first-ever local branch. All roads lead to Boston.”
A look back at the NAACP convention in Atlantic City
Members of NAACP attend the reenacting of the historic Club Harlem on Kentucky Ave during the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Performers re-create the days of Club Harlem during a concert on the Missouri Avenue beach as part of the wrap-up to the NAACP convention.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of NAACP attend the reenacting of the historic Club Harlem on Kentucky Ave during the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Performers re-create the days of Club Harlem during the Chicken Bone Beach Experience, a farewell event for the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City on Wednesday.
Edward Lea photos, Staff Photographer
Members of NAACP attend the reenacting of the historic Club Harlem on Kentucky Ave during the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of NAACP attend the reenacting of the historic Club Harlem on Kentucky Ave during the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of NAACP attend the reenacting of the historic Club Harlem on Kentucky Ave during the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of NAACP attend the reenacting of the historic Club Harlem on Kentucky Ave during the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of NAACP attend the reenacting of the historic Club Harlem on Kentucky Ave during the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of the NAACP attend the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of the NAACP attend the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of the NAACP attend the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of the NAACP attend the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of the NAACP attend the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of the NAACP attend the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of the NAACP attend the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Members of the NAACP attend the Chicken Bone Beach Jazz event in Atlantic City Wednesday July 20, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
From left: Robert Rooks, Pastor Michael McBride, Judith Browne Dianis, Rick Robinson and Scot X. Esdaile participate in a racial justice workshop Tuesday during the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.
John M. O'Connor
Atlantic County election officials helping NAACP run its national officers election at the national convention Atlantic City Tuesday July 19, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Atlantic County election officials helping NAACP run its national officers election at the national convention Atlantic City Tuesday July 19, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Atlantic County election officials helping NAACP run its national officers election at the national convention Atlantic City Tuesday July 19, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Atlantic County election officials helping NAACP run its national officers election at the national convention Atlantic City Tuesday July 19, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Jennifer Seibert, of Oakland, California, poses within the NAACP logo on the floor of the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Atlantic County election officials helping NAACP run its national officers election at the national convention Atlantic City Tuesday July 19, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Atlantic County election officials help the NAACP run its national officers election Tuesday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Edward Lea photos, Staff Photographer
Atlantic County election officials helping NAACP run its national officers election at the national convention Atlantic City Tuesday July 19, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice President Kamala Harris was one of the dignitaries to speak at the recently completed NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Derrick Johnson, the president and CEO of the NAACP said the organization is non-partisan but decidedly political in comments at the 113th national convention in Atlantic City on Monday.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
An attendee at the 113th national convention of the NAACP captures an image of Vice President Kamala Harris on his phone Monday. Harris addressed a packed crowd at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about voting rights, gun control, economic opportunities and access to abortion at her comments at the 113th national convention of the NAACP in Atlantic City on Monday.
Bill Barlow, Staff Writer
Marcia Fudge United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Marcia Fudge United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Attendees fill a hall for one of the many events, panels and discussions that made up the convention.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
People attend NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
People attend NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
People attend NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Derrick Johnson President & CEO speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Derrick Johnson President & CEO speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Derrick Johnson President & CEO speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice president Kamala Harris speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice president Kamala Harris speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Harris was the keynote speaker at 113th NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice president Kamala Harris speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice president Kamala Harris speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice president Kamala Harris speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. at Atlantic City International Airport on Monday.
Tim Hawk, NJ Advance Media via AP
Vice president Kamala Harris speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice president Kamala Harris speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice president Kamala Harris speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Vice president Kamala Harris speak at NAACP National Convention, Atlantic City Convention Center Monday July 18, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Texas NAACP Legal Redress Chairperson Gary Bledsoe speaks during a panel discussion on voting rights Monday morning at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City.
Eric Conklin, Staff Writer
A panel discussion titled “Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights” was part of Sunday’s schedule at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Natasha McCain, of Hampton, Virginia, takes notes during a panel discussion focusing on voting right, particularly redistricting, at the NAACP Convention in Atlantic City on Sunday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Latonya Palmer, a delegate from Mansfield OH, listens to the live streaming panel discussion.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Carroll Rhodes, from the Law Offices of Carroll Rhodes talks about historical and current redistricting efforts, defining it, showing how it matters, as well as local criteria used in the process to the attendees..
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Anna-Kathryn Barry introduces the next panel that will be discussing OGC Redistricting Cases, legal theories and strategies.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Gary Bledsoe, from Texas NAACP Legal Redress Chair / Texas Southern University, talks about historical and current redistricting efforts, defining it, showing how it matters, as well as local criteria used in the process to the attendees.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, a panel discussion was held titled Representation Matters: Legislation, Strategy and Legal Developments in Redistricting and Voting Rights. Gary Bledsoe, from Texas NAACP Legal Redress Chair / Texas Southern University, talks about historical and current redistricting efforts, defining it, showing how it matters, as well as local criteria used in the process to the attendees..
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. Yolanda Melville.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. Meet AC CEO Larry Sieg.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. , Derrick Johnson, NAACP National President and CEO.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. speaks at the news conference. Small urged the convention attendees to “make sure to explore this great city because although we appreciate the casino industry, we are more than just casinos.”
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. Kaleem Shabazz, NAACP Atlantic City Branch President and Yolanda Melville.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. Kaleem Shabazz, NAACP Atlantic City Branch President.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. Leon Russell, Chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. Yolanda Melville.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Members of the NAACP kick off their annual convention with a news conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday. More than 8,000 people are expected to attend the convention, which runs through Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
The opening day of the NAACP Convention featured several programs that followed the news conference at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference. NJ-CARE has asked NAACP leadership to disinvite Gov. Phil Murphy from the convention owing to what it argues is his lack of action against school segregation.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Participants at the opening news conference of the NAACP Convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday. Events continued throughout the day, and the convention runs through Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On July 16 2022, at the Atlantic City Convention Center, members of the NAACP kick off their convention with a press conference.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
NAACP activist Hazel Dukes reflects on the value Atlantic City brings to the convention Thursday during a news conference at City Hall.
Eric Conklin, Staff Writer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.