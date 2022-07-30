NAACP convention leaves positive mark on Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The 113th annual NAACP National Convention left a positive mark on the city and also has left it hoping for the chance to host more large-scale events in the coming years.

Over the course of the weeklong event, the city saw about 6,000 visitors, city officials said. Prior to the convention, Meet AC, Atlantic City’s visitors bureau, projected about 8,000 people would attend and that the convention would bring in nearly $10 million to the local economy.

Larry Sieg, president and CEO of Meet AC, said economic impact data for the convention should be released soon.

“We are extremely proud to have been able to host and highlight Atlantic City to a national audience of this magnitude,” Sieg said.

Mayor Marty Small Sr. believes the convention was a big win for the city.

“Whenever that many people visit our great city, it’s a win in my book,” Small said. “The city was able to garner national attention, and we’ll never forget that historic vice presidential visit.”

An array of notable figures attended the convention, including Vice President Kamala Harris, who gave a speech in front of a packed audience that highlighted some of the steps the current administration has taken to better protect civil rights.

Harris wasn’t the only one from Washington to make an appearance.

Democratic House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina was honored during the convention and received the NAACP’s highest award, the Spingarn Medal.

Small hopes the national convention will one day come back to the city, and that since the city was in the national spotlight once again, other organizations will consider holding big events here.

“The NAACP put their faith in us, and we delivered,” Small said.

Outside of city officials, the city’s local NAACP chapter also viewed the convention as a big win for the organization.

“Over the past year, there has been an increase in membership and interest for the Atlantic City NAACP, and we encourage more community members to become involved,” said Yolanda Melville, the vice president of Atlantic City’s NAACP branch. “The convention is over now, but the work continues. Moments like this build the framework for our community’s future efforts.”

Prior to this year’s convention, Atlantic City last hosted the event in 1955. This year’s event was the first since 2019 in Detroit that was held in person as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the conventions to go virtual in 2020 and 2021.

Black-owned businesses were largely helped by the convention, according to Small.

Upon arriving, delegates received a list of 16 Black-owned businesses to patronize during their time in the city. Those businesses have told Small they greatly benefited from the convention, he said.

“Many Atlantic City Black-owned businesses reported back to us and said they saw a huge boost,” Small said.

Kelsey’s and Kelsey and Kim’s are both owned by the husband-and-wife team of Kelsey and Kim Jackson. The two restaurants have been staples in the local community for quite some time, and were on the list that delegates received upon arrival in the city.

Both places hosted brunches and live entertainment. Convention attendees flocked there to get a little taste of what Atlantic City has to offer.

While some businesses saw an influx of visitors and an economic boost, Boardwalk business owners said they didn’t see much of a difference, despite events taking place on the Boardwalk and at Tropicana Atlantic City .

Muhammad Soleman, owner of the Shops At The Shore on the Boardwalk, didn’t really notice an increase in visitors to his store.

“Its been kind of about the same, in fact it feels like business has been slower than usual for the month of July,” Soleman said. “Obviously there are some contributing factors to that, and hopefully as we get later into the summer, things will start to pick up a little bit.”

Soleman was aware that the convention was in town and did see people walking the Boardwalk outside his store who were affiliated with it.

He was a little surprised he didn’t see an increase in people, but at the same time he understood that most of the events were taking place inland.

“I know since a lot of the events took place in the Convention Center, that is where people spent most of their time,” Soleman said. “People might’ve not had the opportunity to go out and walk the Boardwalk even if they were staying in one of the casinos out here because they were busy with what was going on.”

A little farther along the Boardwalk, Pulin Shah, owner of the Pier News Stand inside the Playground Pier across from Caesars Atlantic City, also felt like the convention didn’t have much impact on his business.

“I didn’t see anybody walk in that looked like they were here for the convention,” Shah said. “It’s been kind of tough here recently, there isn’t really much going on in here, so its hard to attract people to stop in.”

Shah also said this year has been tougher than last, which he attributes to the cost of travel.

“The price of everything has gone up, the cost of gas, hotels and airfare,” Shah said. “So because of that, I think not as many people are traveling and that’s probably why the people that did travel here for the convention didn’t spend much on the stores along the Boardwalk since they are already on a tight budget.”

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said he was pleased with the efforts that were made in Atlantic City and the organization is looking forward to next year’s National Convention in Boston.

“While much progress was made during our time together in Atlantic City, our work is far from over,” Johnson said. “We look forward to taking it back to our roots next July when we visit our brothers and sisters in Boston, NAACP’s first-ever local branch. All roads lead to Boston.”