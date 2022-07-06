 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NAACP bringing #ThisIsPower theme to Atlantic City Convention

Derrick Johnson, NAACP’s National President and CEO speaks at press conference for NAACP Announces its 113th National Convention in Atlantic City this summer at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, NJ. Thursday April 28, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

The 113th annual NAACP National Convention will be taking place in Atlantic City this July and the theme is going to be centered around the hashtag #ThisIsPower.

Ever since its inception, each convention has had a specific theme centered around it. The last two conventions were held in a virtual setting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They each had the theme #FightingForward and the events highlighted racial justice.

The last in-person convention was held in 2019 in Detroit, MI and the theme was "When We Fight, We Win," which highlighted issues regarding racism, police brutality, voter suppression, and mental health.

In 2016, the convention took place in Cincinnati, OH and with that year being a crucial election year, the theme for the convention was "Our Lives Matter, Our Votes Matter."

NAACP president Cornell William Brooks, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump were some of the keynote speakers at this event which highlighted recent killings of black men and black police officers as well as encouraged people in attendance to vote in the presidential election.

The 105th convention in 2014 took place in Las Vegas, NV and also had a theme centered around voting. The theme was "All in for Justice and Equality," and the events that took place put an emphasis on securing voter turnout for the mid-term election. The convention also went over other issues including the struggles for criminal justice reform, voting rights, economic opportunity, and education equality.

In 2013, the convention took place in Orlando, FL under the theme "We Shall Not be Moved." This convention was centered around voting issues and more notably the jury decision to acquit George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin

Zimmerman was known throughout the trial for saying that the shooting was justified because he was standing his ground. Shortly after the trial concluded, Attorney General Eric Holder stated that black people should "stand their ground," and pushed for laws to be passed that would reduce violence against them.

This year's theme is titled #ThisisPower and the various events throughout the convention will go over issues related to voting and reproductive rights, student debt, and police reform. The NAACP organization will also use the convention as a time to lay out their policy agenda for the rest of this year and into 2023.

 

