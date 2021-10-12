NAACP announces support of Atlantic City ShopRite

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's chapter of the NAACP publicly announced its support of the proposed ShopRite set to break ground this month.

"Building a supermarket within the city limits of Atlantic City is an especially important step toward equitable, food justice within Atlantic County," according to a resolution passed by the branch on Monday. "As the lack of access to healthy food options is in contravention to the basic human rights and civil rights of Atlantic City residents."

The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or neighboring Ventnor for groceries.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.

"Accessing healthy food is a challenge for many Americans, particularly those living in low-income neighborhoods, communities of color, and rural areas," according to the resolution. "And Black communities consistently face hunger at higher rates than White communities due to social, economic, and environmental challenges."

Access to high-quality food was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City could take to return to local control.