NAACP announces support of Atlantic City ShopRite
092221-pac-nws-crda

Plans for a new ShopRite have been advanced by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority for a site where there is now a parking lot at 1801 Baltic Ave. in Atlantic City. 

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort's chapter of the NAACP publicly announced its support of the proposed ShopRite set to break ground this month.

"Building a supermarket within the city limits of Atlantic City is an especially important step toward equitable, food justice within Atlantic County," according to a resolution passed by the branch on Monday. "As the lack of access to healthy food options is in contravention to the basic human rights and civil rights of Atlantic City residents."

The resort has been without a proper grocery store for more than 15 years, forcing residents to go to the mainland or neighboring Ventnor for groceries.

The city is considered a food desert because access to affordable, healthy food is limited due to the absence of a supermarket.

"Accessing healthy food is a challenge for many Americans, particularly those living in low-income neighborhoods, communities of color, and rural areas," according to the resolution. "And Black communities consistently face hunger at higher rates than White communities due to social, economic, and environmental challenges."

Access to high-quality food was identified as a focus in a 2018 report by state officials on steps Atlantic City could take to return to local control.

"The 2018 Johnson Report recommended that the City of Atlantic City should focus on catalytic strategic projects, such as a commercial and retail food market and it is the NAACP’s position that everyone has a right to good health and wellbeing," according to the resolution. "And the NAACP believes that 'part of good health begins with access to good nutrition and quality resources. Conventional food systems that limit access to locally sourced, healthy, affordable food must be disrupted.'”

CRDA plans to put $18.7 million into the project and retain ownership of the building and the interior. The supermarket chain will own the groceries and fund the operation of the store.

Plans call for a supermarket with more than 44,000 square feet of shopping space at 1801 Baltic Ave., on a property close to both the Atlantic City Convention Center and Tanger Outlets The Walk. Most of the property is currently a parking lot, bordered by Indiana and Ohio avenues, between Baltic Avenue and Bacharach Boulevard.

The store will also create 75 to 100 full time jobs.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

Tripoli sends message of hope with white color festival

