N.J. State Police help deliver baby in Buena Vista Township
N.J. State Police help deliver baby in Buena Vista Township

State Police.jpg

New Jersey State Police troopers, from left, Vincent Caporrino, Nicholas Pellegrino and Christopher Scarlett, of the Troop A Station in Buena Vista Township, helped a township woman deliver a baby at her home Sunday.

 New Jersey State Police, Provided

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Three New Jersey State Police troopers helped a woman deliver a baby at her home Sunday.

At around 1:56 p.m., troopers Nicholas Pellegrino, Vincent Caporrino and Christopher Scarlett, who all work out of the Troop A Buena Vista Station, responded to a medical assistance request at the residence where a woman was in active labor, according to police.

When they arrived, they found the expecting mother who said she felt she was going to give birth any minute, police said. Pellegrino helped her lay down, and Caporrino and Scarlett gathered clean towels to prepare for the child's birth. Within minutes of arrival, the troopers helped deliver "a beautiful baby girl," police said.

EMS shortly arrived on scene, and the troopers assisted in cutting the umbilical cord. Both the mother and her baby were transported to Inspira of Vineland Hospital where they were last listed in stable condition and doing well, police said.

