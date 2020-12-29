NJ’s cannabis industry is set to take off. Who can play? What do employers need to know?

What is in the law to protect employers who might have employees who are stoned on the job?

They can still drug-test. The problem we have is that marijuana is still an (illegal) Schedule 1 drug under federal law, grouped with heroin. If you have federal funding or a federal license of any sort, you’re still going to be subject to that scrutiny. What I’ve said is that there will be a need for some employment lawyers to evaluate liability.

Most employers want to attract the best and brightest that they can and don’t want to meddle in their workers’ private lives if they don’t have to. They just want to make sure their workplace is safe. Moreover, they want to limit their expenses.

Wasting money on testing that’s not needed probably is not in the cards. Someone with a commercial driver’s license, however, will be tested. If I show up to work and I’m addled, you can rest assured there will be some HR efforts to test. And that could just as easily happen if I’m drinking martinis at lunch or taking a weird painkiller.

What’s going on with home grow? If I’m living in Vineland, can I cultivate 10 cannabis plants in my backyard?

No. They (legislators) weren’t ready for that. Where we missed the mark in this state was on the decriminalizing growing for patients. There’s no reason that shouldn’t have been included. But I’m happy to hear there’s a new focus on the issue. Until that changes, it doesn’t matter if you’re running a meth lab or growing six plants — you’ll get the same felony charge. I sense we’ll eventually get to that.