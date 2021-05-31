N.J. bill would help people with criminal records find housing

The law would not apply to owner-occupied properties with a few units, properties that are often the most affordable.

Stable housing goes hand-in-hand with stable employment to help prevent recidivism. The legislation has been billed as a housing version of "ban the box" rules that keep employers from automatically dismissing potential employees, but the housing bills go further.

What Pennsylvania employers can and can't do when you have a criminal record

Landlords argue background checks help ensure the safety of other tenants and help keep crime away from their properties. But advocates say stereotypes about people who have been incarcerated incorrectly paint them all as dangerous and bad tenants.

Landlords still can choose to withdraw conditional offers of housing based on criminal history if "necessary to fulfill a substantial, legitimate, and nondiscriminatory interest," according to the legislation. Applicants can challenge the accuracy of their records and provide evidence of mitigating factors. Property owners who violate the law face fines of thousands of dollars.

The New Jersey Apartment Association is neutral on the bill in its current form, said David Brogan, executive director of the association.