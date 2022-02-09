Mystery surrounds loud boom heard Tuesday in South Jersey

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I was having lunch and there was a very loud noise and I could feel the floors shake. It sounded like it was coming from the ocean. I thought it was an earthquake. I walked outside and did not see anything, so I went back in the house," said Jacalyn Nehlig, of North Wildwood. "Shortly after that, I was getting in my car and it happened again, this time not as loud. It was a kind of a boom noise."

On occasion, sonic booms occur off the Cape May County coast, due to flight exercises from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, roughly 90 miles to the southwest of Cape May City. People on social media reported seeing military planes offshore Tuesday morning.

However, Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer for the station, said there were no supersonic flights that would have caused the boom in the area.