Mystery surrounds loud boom heard Tuesday in South Jersey

It was a bright, quiet Tuesday in South Jersey.
That is, until about 1:40 p.m., when residents around the region and the state felt and heard a large boom. The cause of the boom has yet to be identified.
"Around that same time, I heard a boom and my whole house shook. Then there was a second boom a few minutes later and the whole house shook again. I didn't see anything out of the ordinary, but I sure felt it," said Christine Picard, of Belleplain in Dennis Township.
For some, the booming and rattling caused some damage.
"My shelf fell out of nowhere," said Cynthia Zanki, who had a number of mugs and dining ware broken by the afternoon disturbance.
My thoughts on the boom / shaking in the area we felt around 140-145pm. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/e6uGH2yNzX— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 8, 2022
Many people who reached out to The Press of Atlantic City said it felt like an earthquake.
But it wasn't an earthquake.
The U.S. Geological Survey did not report an earthquake in or near New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon. The closest seismic activity was in Puerto Rico, but it was a weak, magnitude 2.5 earthquake that would not have been felt here.
"I was having lunch and there was a very loud noise and I could feel the floors shake. It sounded like it was coming from the ocean. I thought it was an earthquake. I walked outside and did not see anything, so I went back in the house," said Jacalyn Nehlig, of North Wildwood. "Shortly after that, I was getting in my car and it happened again, this time not as loud. It was a kind of a boom noise."
On occasion, sonic booms occur off the Cape May County coast, due to flight exercises from the Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland, roughly 90 miles to the southwest of Cape May City. People on social media reported seeing military planes offshore Tuesday morning.
However, Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer for the station, said there were no supersonic flights that would have caused the boom in the area.
On rare occasions, something called a cryoseism, or a frost-quake, occurs. This happens when the ground becomes saturated and then rapidly freezes. As the ground cracks open, there's a loud boom. While there was rain Monday, temperatures only briefly dropped below freezing well inland Tuesday morning. However, there needs to typically be a quick drop in temperatures below 32, which did not occur. Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist and owner of the Rutgers Global Snow Lab, said he "highly" doubted this was the case.
Loud booms have occurred in the past that were not related to earthquakes, and for some of those, no cause was determined.
In March 2020, a morning boom was heard across the region, but with no link to a cause. However, on Jan. 4, 2017, a sonic boom, caused by an aircraft off the coast, created vibrations. A few weeks earlier, on Dec. 2, 2016, tremors were felt from an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter during the afternoon.
Sound waves typically travel upward in the atmosphere under "standard atmospheric conditions," or a decrease in temperatures with height. However, there were increases in temperatures with height in the mid-levels of the atmosphere Tuesday. This acts as a wall — sound waves trying to escape upward will be bounced back toward the surface.
"If an aircraft is flying at higher altitudes, the wave can carry inland for some distances and on occasion has, as far west as Hammonton, which has often reported rattled windows," said Jim Eberwine, a retired Marine, meteorologist and emergency manager for the city of Absecon.
While there are many possible explanations for events such as Tuesday's, for now, it remains a mystery.
