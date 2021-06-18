Mystery barge offshore in Ventnor trying to fix big problem

“They’d like to remove it in a whole section, but it’s been coming apart at the joints of the pipe and they are bringing it out in sections,” he said.

He said the Army Corps was not concerned about any environmental impact from the operation and was confident all of the pipe would ultimately be located and removed, possibly as soon as this week. “The remaining pipe sections that come apart isn’t tiny pieces or anything like that,” he said. “It’s pretty massive 100-foot sections that just come apart at the pipe joints.”

On Thursday, directly across from the Troy Avenue beach, between a stand-up paddle boarder and a lifeguard boat bobbing in the waves, spurts of ocean water and sand could be seen rising up near the barge like a geyser. One of several tugboats carted off what appeared to be seven sections of pipe.

Winner, coincidentally a former Navy scuba diver and submarine sailor, said he’d been staring at the barge for a week while on vacation from Central Pennsylvania. He said it reminded him of an operation to recover the Squalus submarine after it sunk off the coast of New Hampshire in the 1930s, which involved divers and fire hoses.

“We’ve been watching,” he said. “I see a burst of water bubbling up every once in awhile.”