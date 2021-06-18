Mystery barge offshore in Ventnor is trying to fix a big problem

"The standard practice is they come back to get the submerged pipeline at a later date when there's calm weather (usually a month or two)," he said. "I do not have information on why they waited."

When they returned in May, Rochette said, "they had problems," due to the pipe now being submerged under sand, with sand filling the inside of the pipe as well.

When they tried to remove the pipe in one piece, Rochette said, it began breaking apart at the joints.

And so the operation got more complicated, involving several tugboats, a crane atop the big spud barge with three pilings running down through it to anchor it, a hydraulic system pushing out the sand from the pipes, and the use of a "magnetometer" to survey the ocean floor to locate and keep track of the sections of pipe.

Rochette said "they technically have 2 crane derricks/barges there, and also a 'jack-up ship' (has the spuds) with a crane on it." He said the project is not costing taxpayers any additional money.

All of which has led to repeated Facebook discussions, speculation about buried treasure, UFOs, Eagles practicing field goals or, more to the point, "It's a new bike lane."