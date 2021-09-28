Myron L. Powell School in Lawrence Township closes temporarily due to COVID-19

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — The Myron L. Powell School, located in the Cedarville section of the township, has switched to online learning for 19 days, Chief School Administrator Shelley Magan said last Wednesday.
In addition to the 16 confirmed cases among students and staff, Magan said the low vaccination rate in Cumberland County, the large amount of community spread in the region and a delay in testing results are also factors in the school's temporary closure.
The school closed down for two days on Sept. 16 after experiencing staffing shortages related to COVID-19 cases.
In-person learning is scheduled to return Tuesday, Oct. 12.
