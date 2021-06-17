Myron L. Powell School in Lawrence Township closed after terroristic threat

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP — The Myron L. Powell School, located in the Cedarville section of the township, moved to remote learning Thursday, the last day of the school year, after a terroristic threat was made against it.
In a Wednesday letter to families of students, Chief School Administrator Shelleymarie Magan said she has been working with local law enforcement to resolve the matter.
"Without resolution to this life-threatening situation, I am forced to place our school on remote learning for tomorrow, Thursday, June 17," Magan said. "Our children, their families and our staff will not be put in harm's way. I hope you will understand that I cannot and will not take any chances when it comes to the safety of our MLP community."
Magan added legal charges will be pursued against anyone responsible for making "statements to harm our students or staff."
The school may announce a day next week for students to drop off end-of-year items for teachers.
"I apologize that your child will not have their proper 'Last Day of School Experience,'" Magan said. "Every decision I make is for the safety of our students."
