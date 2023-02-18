ATLANTIC CITY — Residents, locals, visitors and passersby all see the city differently, which is why Union Hall Arts debuted a "My Atlantic City" group art show to allow people to see the island through the eyes of others.

The art gallery was inspired by positive response to the "My Atlantic City" Instagram page Zack Katzen, the co-owner of Union Hall Arts with Jim Dessicino, created to share historical images he came across while researching mural projects for his Create 48 LLC, a public art curation group that provides support services to artists.

"This show gives our community a chance to celebrate itself and this inspiring city of ours," Katzen said. "Through each artist's eyes, we get a chance to see Atlantic City in a new way, with renewed love and passion."

More than 80 artists, most of them local, submitted more than 100 pieces for the exhibit. Some of those Atlantic City-inspired works included paintings referencing the Monopoly board game or the iconic Mr. Peanut, sculptures made from beach litter, and memorabilia like vintage $1 casino chips from the first 25 years of legal gambling as well as flyers from boxing events hosted in the city.

Stockton University's Noyes Arts Garage also loaned art from late Atlantic City artist Attilo Sinagra.

City natives Leesa Toscano and Janet Bodoff displayed and sold copies of their book "Speaking of Atlantic City," in which the authors reminisce about their times in the city, and collect the recollections of others.

Other works included in the show were a light sculpture mapping of the city's 48 blocks, collages, books and old souvenirs.

"Our whole city can come celebrate itself and its amazing history here at Union Hall Arts. There are learning opportunities through historical memorabilia, opportunities for locals to find their new favorite piece of art, and opportunities for artists to show and sell their work," Katzen said. "Plus it’s free, allowing the community to come enjoy anytime."

Katzen said the show was special because it gave the local creative community a chance to show and sell their work, a first for some artists like Atlantic City resident Jaxson Jaffe. The show also marked the one-year anniversary of Union Hall Arts.

Jaffe submitted a fish-eyed self-portrait of him doing an ollie off a ramp at the Back Sov. Skate Park on Sovereign Avenue. He also submitted a painting of shoes with blue headphone chords he made in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic started, which he said encompassed his sad mood at a time when the world was shutting down.

"It's cool because there's not a lot of people reflecting art with skateboarding," said Jaffe, 19.

Jaffe said the show was a good way to bring together a lot of different artists and people he could learn from, which allows for more motivation and inspiration, while adding to the city's art scene.

One of those artists Jaffe could learn from was Lennos Warner, an Atlantic City resident who's been a professional artist for more than 20 years. Warner moved from the West Indies to Atlantic City in the 1980s.

Warner decided to showcase a pink wood panel sculpture titled "Don't Shoot" that he made in 2020. He used at least a dozen teddy bears from roadside vigils and memorials to circle a clock with real bullet holes that stopped at 12, marking the time when someone was shot, to raise awareness of gun violence in the city.

"I'm not sure who was here before me or after me, but right now, this is my Atlantic City," Warner said.

Nutley, Essex County, resident Alex Flannery entered three Atlantic City-inspired pieces, which included a series of screen prints on Monopoly Community Chest and Chance cards with his favorite things he's done in Atlantic City, like "eat breakfast at Lenox Cafe" or "go to Frantic City music festival," a pizza box painting of three playing cards with Mr. Peanut, Miss America and Mr. Monopoly; and a painting of skeletons in a pushcart.

Even though Flannery isn't from Atlantic City, he said he comes to the island a lot for concerts and art shows. He couldn't remember the last time he was in Atlantic City just for the casinos.

"My own Atlantic City experience is made up of a lot of different things. It's cool to put all the different experiences together," said Flannery, who, along with other artists and attendees, was impressed by the range and variety of work entered in the show. "I don't live around here, but a lot of people here do, so it's interesting seeing their takes as locals."

The My Atlantic City group art show will be open until May 1. The show will be open most weekends from noon to 4 p.m., and by appointment. For more information, visit unionhallarts.com.