MVC in Egg Harbor Township resumes full services

The line is moving along at the MVC.

The Cardiff Motor Vehicle Commission has now reopened for all transactions, marking a return to full-service after its operations were curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic County delegation to the state Legislature had lobbied the Murphy administration for its reopening for months, criticizing its closure as a disservice to their constituents.

Sen. Vince Polistina, Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift, all Republicans representing Atlantic County, announced the reopening Monday. They celebrated the decision as a victory for residents whose voices, they said, were finally heard by MVC officials.

“Since COVID, Atlantic County residents have been forced to travel significant distances due to the closure of the Cardiff agency for vehicle transactions,” Polistina said in a news release Monday. “I’m happy to see the response by the MVC and their willingness to listen to the residents of Atlantic County.”

The Cardiff location had been open in a limited capacity, just dealing with licensing services. It was not offering vehicle services, however, and neither were any location in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or Salem counties.

Those needing those services could have been required to travel to locations as far away as Cherry Hill or Manahawkin.

“Unfortunately, many don’t have the ability to travel during the week due to personal and professional obligations,” Swift said in the Monday news release. “Now, having their home county’s MVC location open for full service again, many won’t have to choose between earning a day’s pay and completing a vehicle transaction an agency.”

State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, introduced legislation in April 2021 that would have required the MVC to resume all vehicle and licensing services across the state. He argued that the policy rendered some MVC services inaccessible for his constituents.

Polistina, Guardian and Swift wrote a letter to the MVC on May 24 of this year demanding that its Cardiff location reopen. The trio argued it was not fair to force Atlantic County residents to travel long distances for vehicle services, particularly given what was then the recent increase in gas prices. They said the MVC informed them Friday that the facility would reopen. The release noted that there had been a change in leadership and the three Atlantic County legislators thanked acting MVC Chair Trish Littles-Floyd for the decision.

“We are happy to see that engaging in dialogue, and not divisive finger pointing, can lead to successful results,” Guardian said in the news release. “We brought our issues to the agency, and while they didn’t solve the problems overnight, they responded and enabled us to ease the burden of our residents.”