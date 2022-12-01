 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Musical acts announced for Bamboozle Music Festival in Atlantic City

Steve Aoki

The Atlantic City beach fills with country bands and fans for the inaugural TidalWave Music Festival. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

ATLANTIC CITY — Rick Ross, Limp Bizkit, Steve Aoki and Yung Gravy are some of the acts announced to be performing at the Bamboozle Music Festival's when it comes to the resort in May.

The festival, which previously was held in Asbury Park and East Rutherford before abruptly ending, will be held at Bader Field in the resort May 5-7. Tickets are on sale now.

Bamboozle's planners announced the Ross, Limp Bizkit and Aoki earlier this week, followed by Gravey on Thursday.

Pop-punk bands Boys Like Girls and Mayday Parade are also set to play at the festival, according to its social media pages. More acts should be announced in the coming weeks.

