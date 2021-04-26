 Skip to main content
Music in the Plaza to replace Block that Rocks in Wildwood
3400 Pacific Avenue Wildwood file

Byrne Plaza Park in Wildwood

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Business Improvement District (WBID) will bring live music back to 3400 Pacific Avenue this summer, but with a new name.

Formerly, The Block that Rocks, the lineup of free outdoor concerts on Thursdays through the first week of September will be called Music in the Plaza.

The location is the site of the venues Penalty Box, Playpen, Wildwood Nights, Hill 16 and H2O in the '70s, '80s and '90s.

Concerts are scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. beginning June 24.

The 2021 schedule is as follows:

June 24 Roundhouse Band – “9-piece party band”

July 1 Juliano Brothers Band – “a party you can’t refuse!”

July 8 The Beat Tells – Beatles Tribute Band

July 15 Jamison Celtic Rock – “Irish reels mixed into Rock, Reggae, Pop, Hip-hop, and Dance”

July 22 Legacy Band – “A Party You’ll Never Forget”

July 29 Animal House – “Rock & Roll Dance Band”

Aug. 5 A.M. Radio – 60’s Tribute Band “playing songs from back in the days of listening to your favorite hits on A.M. Radio”

Aug. 12 Winslow – An Evening with the Eagles – Eagles Tribute Band

Aug. 18 (Wednesday) 40 North “Rockin Country Music” – Top South Jersey Country Band

Aug. 26 Chatterband - “9-piece powerhouse band”

Sept. 2 Stellar Mojo- “high energy party rock show”

Visit www.DOOWW.com for more information.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

