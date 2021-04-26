Music in the Plaza to replace Block that Rocks in Wildwood

WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Business Improvement District (WBID) will bring live music back to 3400 Pacific Avenue this summer, but with a new name.
Formerly, The Block that Rocks, the lineup of free outdoor concerts on Thursdays through the first week of September will be called Music in the Plaza.
The location is the site of the venues Penalty Box, Playpen, Wildwood Nights, Hill 16 and H2O in the '70s, '80s and '90s.
Concerts are scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. beginning June 24.
The 2021 schedule is as follows:
June 24 Roundhouse Band – “9-piece party band”
July 1 Juliano Brothers Band – “a party you can’t refuse!”
July 8 The Beat Tells – Beatles Tribute Band
July 15 Jamison Celtic Rock – “Irish reels mixed into Rock, Reggae, Pop, Hip-hop, and Dance”
July 22 Legacy Band – “A Party You’ll Never Forget”
July 29 Animal House – “Rock & Roll Dance Band”
Aug. 5 A.M. Radio – 60’s Tribute Band “playing songs from back in the days of listening to your favorite hits on A.M. Radio”
Aug. 12 Winslow – An Evening with the Eagles – Eagles Tribute Band
Aug. 18 (Wednesday) 40 North “Rockin Country Music” – Top South Jersey Country Band
Aug. 26 Chatterband - “9-piece powerhouse band”
Sept. 2 Stellar Mojo- “high energy party rock show”
Visit www.DOOWW.com for more information.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.