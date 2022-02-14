Music and art celebrate Black history at JCC of Atlantic County

The works of local Black artists will be showcased 6 p.m. Thursday at the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate.
The art show, a Black History Month event, will include original artwork by Jelishka Maldonado, Janell Jones, Taidora Nelson and Tyrone Hart. The artists will showcase a range of works including sculptors, textiles and oil paintings.
The Eddie Morgan Trio, known for its funky alternative to traditional swing and soulful standards, will provide live music.
Pastor Collins A. Days Sr., will lead a discussion on the relationship of Jews and Blacks in American society, followed by a question-and-answer session. The pastor at Second Baptist Church of Atlantic City, Days has a longstanding history of community service including creating the Civil Rights Garden and instituting minority-owned businesses.
The portion of sales at the free event will benefit the JCC of Atlantic County. Face masks are required. Those interested in attending must RSVP by Feb. 15 to Brian Adler via email, badler@jccatlantic.org.
The Milton and Betty Katz JCC is located at 501 North Jerome Ave. For more information, call 609-822-1167 or visit jccatlantic.org.
