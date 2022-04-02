Museum project seeks to bring three centuries of Middle Township history to the future

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — For Stan Sperlak, an artist, educator, author and now film director, there is a story behind everything.

In his gallery on Route 47 in the Goshen section of the township, a conversation about plans for a documentary about Middle Township history continually digresses into a series of fascinating rabbit holes: the summertime visits to local areas of the Leni Lenape, the housing of German prisoners during World War II where there is now the headquarters of the county Mosquito Control Commission, the local families who first bought land in the township in the early 18th century.

As part of a project with the Museum of Cape May County, Sperlak and many others are working to include as many of those stories as possible in a documentary film, set to debut April 30 at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center, 212 Bayberry Drive. There is a suggested donation of $10, and two shows planned, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

He described “300 years in the Middle: A History of Middle Township” as a “Ken Burns-esque” documentary, combining interviews and narration to tell the story of Middle Township.

“The film is put together,” he said. Next comes the narration and then the final editing. The final product is planned to be a little over a half-hour. After the premier, it may be available to stream, although the platform is not yet certain.

In 1723, Cape May County was divided into three precincts, called, matter-of-factly enough, Upper, Middle and Lower township.

Over the centuries, all the other municipalities in the county were carved from those original three.

Other communities remained a part of the township, including Cape May Court House, Goshen, Burleigh, Rio Grande and Whitesboro.

Cape May Court House was laid out by Jeremiah Hand in 1703 and became the county seat.

Whitesboro began at the start of the 20th century as a planned community for African Americans as Jim Crow laws rose in the Southern states. Before the American Revolution, Goshen was a thriving settlement, with shipbuilding, crabbing and more, and at one point rivaled Cape May Court House to become the county seat, Sperlak said.

Sperlak and the other participants in the project want to capture that span of history in the film, which will serve as a fundraiser for the museum. But it also will capture some of the local history in a way they hope will engage future generations.

“It’s part of a healthy town, knowing your town’s stories, knowing where you’re from and who’s gone before you,” said Robin Salasin Metz, the film’s assistant director and a member of the Economic Development Council of Middle Township.

Contemporary families often move so much, they may lose connections to their communities. Knowing local history is part of strengthening community bonds, Metz said.

“Kids grow up and move off, especially in the Cape,” she said. “We don’t have the support of our families, or the stories of our families.”

In addition to working on the film, she’s part of a related project planned for a much longer term. Working with the Cape May County Library, and with the invaluable help of staff members there, Metz is recording the oral history of township residents. On Friday, she said, she completed interviews with two 90-year-old women.

Those recordings will remain available through the library, she said. The plan is to keep collecting and recording local stories for years to come.

“It’s going to be there for generations,” Sperlak said. Eventually, he said, the project will be turned over to local students and will remain available to future researchers.

Part of the inspiration for the project was a Facebook group, Sperlak said. “Middle Township, NJ: Our History Through People, Pictures and Stories” is dedicated to local stories and historic images and showed Sperlak just how much material is out there, waiting to be gathered.

Filmmakers also sought to capture the diversity of the history of the township, and to put female voices at the forefront of the project. He said he has excellent advisers on the project, including local historians, experts on Leni Lenape history and Bobbi Hornbeck with the museum, who is also a professor of sociology and anthropology at Stockton University. He said she reviewed the script for accuracy.

The Cape May County Historical and Genealogical Society, operating as the Museum of Cape May County, dates to 1927 and established its first museum in 1930. In 1976, the current site at 504 Route 9 was purchased to house the growing collection. The main house dates to 1704, and an addition is from 1830.

Sperlak said all nonprofits struggle financially, but he said the museum is in good shape.

“This year, even with the pandemic, we’ve turned a corner and the museum is not bleeding anymore,” he said. “We’re breaking even, and we’re moving ahead. It’s because of the current directors and the programing that’s going on there, including offerings for children.”

In addition to building community connections and raising money, Sperlak hopes the film will increase people’s interest in the museum, drawing them for a visit or to eventually become a member.

Helping fund the film is a $14,700 grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Cape May County Board of Commissioners through the Division of Culture and Heritage.

Sperlak declined to say how much he expects the film to make for the museum. He hopes it will be the start of a series of documentary films about Cape May County communities.

Metz said she hopes the film will help people in Middle Township understand the value of their community. The township is central to the county, she said, not only in the most literal sense but also as the community connecting the barrier island resorts and other towns on the Cape.

“We don’t appreciate what we have. People don’t realize how precious this is,” she said. “We need to realize our value in Middle. We don’t. We’re all about the islands.”

