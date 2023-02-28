Cape May County is one of seven New Jersey counties slated to receive funding for veterans' service offices under Gov. Phil Murphy's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget.

Cape May, Camden, Union, Middlesex, Salem, Warren and Passaic counties would share $500,000 from the budget toward support for veterans services, the Governor's Office said on Tuesday.

Murphy's proposed budget will expand access to veterans services, specifically in urban centers and rural areas, raising the number of offices and personnel services to reach all 21 counties.

"The Governor's FY2024 Proposed Budget seeks to expand access to the services our veterans need by ensuring that every county has its own Veterans Services Office through the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs," the Governor's Office said in a statement.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs currently operates 14 regional service offices, employing trained staff that provide information and directions on filing claims, assisting with employment issues, and facilitating access to state and federal education, counseling, housing, and social and medical services.

The inclusion is a new initiative the Murphy administration is undertaking. The proposed budget reflects an overall increase in support for veterans services statewide.

Under the proposed budget, a full-time support officer would be recruited for Cape May County. The Veterans Service Office in Atlantic City already serves Cape May County's former service members through an officer that travels there regularly, the Governor's Office said.